Minnie Driver Slammed Matt Damon For His Comments On Sexual Misconduct

"I do believe that there’s a spectrum of behavior, right?" Damon said in the interview. "And we’re going to have to figure — you know, there’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right? Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated, right?"

Damon specifically cited the allegations against Sen. Al Franken and Louis C.K., saying that what they did isn't criminal behavior but "just kind of shameful and gross."

Due to the "price that he’s paid at this point," Damon said he doubted C.K. is "going to do those things again."

In regard to working with accused men, Damon said, "For me, I’ve always kind of, you know, as long as nobody’s committing a crime — well, that’s your life, and you go live it," he said. "I don’t need to be spending time with you, away from my professional life, at least."