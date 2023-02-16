The Michigan State University Shooter Suggested He Felt "Slighted" In A Note, Police Say

As Michigan State University students come together to grieve three of their own, details are emerging about what led to the deadly mass shooting.

Three students were killed and five more were critically injured Monday night after a shooter opened fire on campus. The deceased students were identified on Tuesday as Arielle Anderson, a 19-year-old junior, Brian Fraser, a 20-year-old sophomore, and Alexandria Verner, a 20-year-old junior.

Four of the five injured students are still in critical condition, but some are beginning to show signs of improvement, the university's interim president, Teresa Woodruff, said in a press conference Thursday. The fifth student, who had also been in critical condition, is now in stable condition.