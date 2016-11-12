People Are Loving Michelle Obama's Latest Pictures In "Vogue"

Even so, the first lady said she is feeling ready for what's next.

“You know, there are little...moments," she said. "Even today I was looking out at this view here. Looking out on the South Lawn and the Washington Monument and it had just rained and the grass was really green and everything popped a little bit more. It’s soooo beautiful. And for that moment I thought, I’m going to miss waking up to this, having access to this anytime I want.

“But on the flip side...it’s time. I think our democracy has it exactly right: two terms, eight years. It’s enough. Because it’s important to have one foot in reality when you have access to this kind of power."