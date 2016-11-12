People Are Loving Michelle Obama's Latest Pictures In "Vogue"
This is the third time the first lady has appeared on the cover of Vogue.
For the third time in seven years, Michelle Obama is on the cover of Vogue.
"The minute I left my corporate-law firm to work for the city, I never looked back," Obama said. "I’ve always felt very alive using my gifts and talents to help other people. I sleep better at night. I’m happier."
President Barack Obama also spoke to Vogue about his wife, and the role she's played in his presidency.
People are obsessing online over the first lady's "absolutely beautiful" photo shoot.
ADVERTISEMENT
And many think the issue's release — which was completed before the election — is "perfect timing."
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.