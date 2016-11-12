BuzzFeed News

People Are Loving Michelle Obama's Latest Pictures In "Vogue"

news / viral

This is the third time the first lady has appeared on the cover of Vogue.

By Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 12, 2016, at 10:53 a.m. ET

For the third time in seven years, Michelle Obama is on the cover of Vogue.

The December issue, which comes out Nov. 22, includes a cover story called "The First Lady the World Fell in Love With," as well as an accompanying photo shoot by Annie Leibovitz.

The first lady told Vogue about her plans for life outside the White House walls, and said she "will always be engaged in some way in public service and public life."

"The minute I left my corporate-law firm to work for the city, I never looked back," Obama said. "I’ve always felt very alive using my gifts and talents to help other people. I sleep better at night. I’m happier."

Even so, the first lady said she is feeling ready for what's next.

“You know, there are little...moments," she said. "Even today I was looking out at this view here. Looking out on the South Lawn and the Washington Monument and it had just rained and the grass was really green and everything popped a little bit more. It’s soooo beautiful. And for that moment I thought, I’m going to miss waking up to this, having access to this anytime I want.

“But on the flip side...it’s time. I think our democracy has it exactly right: two terms, eight years. It’s enough. Because it’s important to have one foot in reality when you have access to this kind of power."

President Barack Obama also spoke to Vogue about his wife, and the role she's played in his presidency.

“Michelle never asked to be First Lady,” Obama said. “Like a lot of political spouses, the role was thrust upon her. But I always knew she’d be incredible at it, and put her own unique stamp on he job.

"That’s because who you see is who she is— the brilliant, funny, generous woman who, for whatever reason, agreed to marry me. I think people gravitate to her because they see themselves in her— a dedicated mom, a good friend, and someone who’s not afraid to poke a little fun at herself from time to time.”

People are obsessing online over the first lady's "absolutely beautiful" photo shoot.

Feminism Matters™ @WeNeedFeminlsm

Michelle Obama looks absolutely beautiful on the cover of Vogue 😍❤️

Maura Chanz @maurachanz

FLOTUS on the December issue of Vogue is everything I need in life right now.

🌹mariana @trustnorminah

Michelle Obama is the cover for VOGUE December's issue. She looks so good and also may I add in BLACK IS BEAUTIFUL… https://t.co/BKFABAqcMO

And many think the issue's release — which was completed before the election — is "perfect timing."

Carly Ledbetter @ledbettercarly

Perfect timing. A tiny bit of hope. https://t.co/lzgrP3wXHt

Cinya Burton @BinyaLin

Because the world could use a sunburst of beauty RN: https://t.co/O9aC653nu1

R.J Glosson @RJthaDon89

Might have to buy this issue, frame it and hang it over my fireplace for my daughters to witness. https://t.co/gwqsOVLyqO

