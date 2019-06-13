24 Officers Were Injured In Memphis Protests After US Marshals Fatally Shot A Young Black Man

"What do people do with their pain and trauma when it gets to be too much, when a city has ignored them, when their loss is too great and they can no longer yell at the sky?" a city official asked.

Jim Weber / AP

Protests broke out in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday night shortly after federal officers fatally shot a 20-year-old black man while trying to take him into custody. Brandon Webber was killed by officers with the US Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force after he "rammed his vehicle into the officers’ vehicles multiple times before exiting with a weapon," the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. He had been wanted by authorities on multiple unspecified warrants. "The officers fired striking and killing the individual," the department said. "No officers were injured."

Facebook Brandon Webber

Family members of Webber told the Daily Memphian that Webber had been shot up to 20 times. Webber was a father of two who had plans to attend college, his father told Reuters. Following the shooting in the Frayser neighborhood in Memphis, violent unrest erupted as members of community mourned.

According to the Memphis Police Department, several officers received "minor injuries" due to protestors who threw bricks and rocks at them. Police responded with tear gas. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said at least 24 law enforcement officers were injured, with six being taken to the hospital. Two journalists were also injured, and windows and police cars were damaged. Strickland said he was "proud of our first responders" for their "professionalism and incredible restraint as they endured concrete rocks being thrown at them and people spitting at them." "Let me be clear—the aggression shown towards our officers and deputies tonight was unwarranted," Strickland said.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, there have been 22 officer-involved shootings in Tennessee in 2019 so far.

🙏🏽 #DontEvenTrip #BrandonWebber💚