Melania Trump's Parents Have Been Sworn In As US Citizens

Melania Trump's parents were sworn in as US citizens on Thursday, their immigration lawyer, Michael Wildes, confirmed to BuzzFeed News. Seth Wenig / AP

Like their daughter, Viktor and Amalija Knavs immigrated to the US from Slovenia. The Knavs have been living in the US as legal permanent residents on green cards, Wildes told the Washington Post in February.

In a press conference outside the New York City courthouse on Thursday, Wildes said "the application, the process, the interview was no different than anybody else's" for the Knavs to be granted citizenship. NEW: First lady Melania Trump's parents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs, have been sworn in as U.S. citizens, their attorney says outside a New York City courthouse today. https://t.co/5FbzDYTjzF https://t.co/6i1qVtbWfo

"This golden experiment — these doors that are in America — remain hinged open to beautiful people as they have today," said Wildes. Wildes also thanked the public for "their attention to this very important dialogue that we're having on immigration," saying the Knavs are an "example of it going right."

Wildes declined to say if the first lady's parents were made citizens through family-based immigration, or "chain migration," which President Trump has repeatedly lambasted. Seth Wenig / AP

In his State of the Union address in January, Trump claimed "chain migration" allows one immigrant to "bring in virtually unlimited numbers of distant relatives." Trump also claimed that a terrorist who killed eight people in New York in November brought 23 people in through "chain migration," a claim that multiple federal agencies were unable to confirm.

However, "chain migration" is the policy widely believed to be how the Knavs got their green cards and became citizens. Seth Wenig / AP

Immigration experts told the Washington Post that by far, the most likely way the Knavs could have gotten their green cards was through their daughter's sponsorship. “That would be the logical way to do it, the preferred way to do it and possibly the only way to do it under the facts that I know,” David Leopold, an immigration lawyer and former president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, told the Post. Neither Wildes, nor a spokesperson for the first lady, have answered questions regarding the Knavs' path to citizenship. Melania Trump's spokesperson Stephanie Grisham told BuzzFeed News she doesn't comment on the first lady's parents "as they are not part of the administration and deserve privacy."