BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Speaking Up Against This So-Called Trend Of Donating Vacation Days To New Moms

news / trending

People Are Speaking Up Against This So-Called Trend Of Donating Vacation Days To New Moms

"Maternity leave shouldn't have to be crowdsourced."

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on July 19, 2018, at 1:25 p.m. ET

Posted on July 19, 2018, at 12:01 p.m. ET

On Thursday, Good Morning America published an article about the new "trendy co-worker baby shower gift" — donating your vacation time to supplement a pregnant coworker's meager or nonexistent parental leave.

G-stockstudio / Getty Images

The article cited stories of two women — both of whom did not have paid parental leave in their jobs — who were able to take several weeks off after giving birth thanks to their coworkers' generosity.

The backlash to the article was immediate and sweeping, with people criticizing it for normalizing the need for such a practice.

THIS. IS. NOT. HEARTWARMING. Maternity leave shouldn’t have to be crowdsourced. https://t.co/7RNqGT7sd7
Handsome Dick Manitoba Energy @HitlerPuncher

THIS. IS. NOT. HEARTWARMING. Maternity leave shouldn’t have to be crowdsourced. https://t.co/7RNqGT7sd7

Reply Retweet Favorite

The US is the only developed nation in the world without mandatory paid parental leave, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

OR WE COULD PROVIDE PAID LEAVE LIKE EVERY OTHER DEVELOPED COUNTRY https://t.co/XH7nlvMc2e
i like my country like my whiskey: without ICE @lizakateisgreat

OR WE COULD PROVIDE PAID LEAVE LIKE EVERY OTHER DEVELOPED COUNTRY https://t.co/XH7nlvMc2e

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
What if Stay with me on this guys What if we instead just stop being literally the only first world nation on earth that doesn’t guarantee paid maternity leave https://t.co/EncgDRxjTX
August J. Pollak @AugustJPollak

What if Stay with me on this guys What if we instead just stop being literally the only first world nation on earth that doesn’t guarantee paid maternity leave https://t.co/EncgDRxjTX

Reply Retweet Favorite
this story should be titled “how americans cope with our inhumane economy” https://t.co/adjdliPYLE
miranda soros hobbes @SPRinNYC

this story should be titled “how americans cope with our inhumane economy” https://t.co/adjdliPYLE

Reply Retweet Favorite

The generosity of the new moms' coworkers is certainly commendable, but should not be necessary, some pointed out.

This is not a heartwarming feel good story. It’s insane that new parents don’t have paid time off after having a baby - and it’s insane that coworkers need to sacrifice their leave to help get a mom like this. Not taking away from the generosity of this woman’s coworkers... https://t.co/eL8wNziP8N
Anne Caprara @anacaprana

This is not a heartwarming feel good story. It’s insane that new parents don’t have paid time off after having a baby - and it’s insane that coworkers need to sacrifice their leave to help get a mom like this. Not taking away from the generosity of this woman’s coworkers... https://t.co/eL8wNziP8N

Reply Retweet Favorite
The fact other people have to give up their own time to do this is, while fabulously generous from donors, shows just how far behind we are that it’s even needed. https://t.co/vKG7Sl4UVL
J. Dianne Dotson @jdiannedotson

The fact other people have to give up their own time to do this is, while fabulously generous from donors, shows just how far behind we are that it’s even needed. https://t.co/vKG7Sl4UVL

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Many people called the story more "horrifying" than "heartwarming."

I hate how these stories are framed as heartwarming this is horrifying!! https://t.co/O6fgA5wA2o
nuanced opinion guy @charles_kinbote

I hate how these stories are framed as heartwarming this is horrifying!! https://t.co/O6fgA5wA2o

Reply Retweet Favorite
Co-workers giving up their vacation &amp; sick leave to fellow workers who are new mothers is not heartwarming ... it’s horrifying that it’s even necessary https://t.co/e0xPsjxNw1
Michael Cohen @speechboy71

Co-workers giving up their vacation &amp; sick leave to fellow workers who are new mothers is not heartwarming ... it’s horrifying that it’s even necessary https://t.co/e0xPsjxNw1

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some think it's straight-up dystopian.

I always surprised how much our Orwellian future sounds like QVC. https://t.co/M7sbWao1Nv
KYLE A B @kyalbr

I always surprised how much our Orwellian future sounds like QVC. https://t.co/M7sbWao1Nv

Reply Retweet Favorite
Stop with this cheery dystopian nonsense. Even after the “donation” she went back after 4 weeks, post C-section &amp; her baby was still in the NICU. That’s a systematic failure, not success. https://t.co/ZcB2x4J74n
Meaghan @meaghang

Stop with this cheery dystopian nonsense. Even after the “donation” she went back after 4 weeks, post C-section &amp; her baby was still in the NICU. That’s a systematic failure, not success. https://t.co/ZcB2x4J74n

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

"This isn't a 'feel good' story," one person said. "It's a pathetic excuse for corporate greed."

This isn’t a “feel good” story. It’s a pathetic excuse for corporate greed. While I applaud individual people helping out, it’s truly an indictment of what American society really values. https://t.co/KqcuaLWGz1
Guy Tweet Haver @thetweethaver

This isn’t a “feel good” story. It’s a pathetic excuse for corporate greed. While I applaud individual people helping out, it’s truly an indictment of what American society really values. https://t.co/KqcuaLWGz1

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News has contacted ABC for comment on the backlash.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT