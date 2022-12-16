A Massive Hotel Aquarium Burst, Injuring 2 People And Killing The 1,500 Tropical Fish Inside

A massive aquarium in the middle of a hotel in Berlin burst open early Friday, sending about 1,500 tropical fish and 264,000 gallons of saltwater flooding out into the street.



About 100 firefighters responded to the scene at the Radisson Blu hotel in a central part of the German capital city, according to the fire department. Hundreds of guests were evacuated, and two were treated for injuries from the shattered glass, police said.

Despite efforts to save the aquarium's inhabitants, none of the fish survived, Mayor Franziska Giffey said, according to the Associated Press. With temperatures around 15 degrees Fahrenheit early Friday, many of the fish were found frozen.