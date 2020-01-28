Police Fatally Shot A Man Who Was Handcuffed Inside A Cop Car

Maryland police fatally shot a man whose arms were handcuffed behind his back inside a squad car on Monday night, authorities said.

Prince George’s county police spokesperson Christina Cotterman told reporters that officers responded to the scene in Temple Hills, south of Washington, DC, over reports that a driver had hit several vehicles.



Upon identifying the driver, police said they smelled PCP and that the man appeared to be under the influence of the drug.

The driver was then cuffed and seatbelted into the front passenger seat of the police car, which Cotterman said is standard arrest protocol. Then, the officer got into the driver's seat.

Two independent witnesses saw or heard "a struggle of some sort" inside the car and "heard loud bangs," Cotterman said.

According to Cotterman, officers attempted lifesaving measures and transported the man to a hospital, where he died.

Authorities did not immediately identify the man who was killed, but his family named him as William Green to local media.

"I can’t understand why you had him in the car seat, seatbelt down, handcuffed, and then they shoot him? For what reason? What could he possibly do?” his mother, Brenda Green, told Fox 5 DC.

The officer's identity has not yet been made public, though Cotterman said he is expected to be named on Tuesday. He has been placed on administrative leave, she said.

"We are at the very beginning of what is going to be a very complex investigation into exactly what happened inside of that cruiser," Cotterman said.

The officer was not wearing a body camera, and authorities are looking into whether any other cameras captured the incident, she said.

Police did not immediately respond to requests for comment from BuzzFeed News.

"We want to know why our loved one was brutally shot in a police car — handcuffed, seat belt, and in the front seat," said Green's fiancée, Sandra Mathis, in an interview with ABC 7. "What harm could this individual do to this police officer?"



"His life matters," Mathis said. "Damn. Come on, y'all."