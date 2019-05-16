A Pregnant Woman Was Allegedly Murdered And Her Baby Was Cut Out Of Her Body
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez was reportedly lured to a house to pick up free baby clothes and a stroller that had been offered in a pregnant mothers' Facebook group.
A 19-year-old pregnant woman in Chicago was strangled to death and her baby was cut out of her body, police told BuzzFeed News.
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, who was nine-months-pregnant, went missing April 23 after leaving her high school, according to the Associated Press. She was lured to a house to pick up free baby clothes and a stroller that had been offered in a Facebook group for pregnant mothers, Fox 32 Chicago reported.
“She was giving clothes away, supposedly under the pretense that her daughters had been given clothes and they had all these extra boy clothes,” Cecelia Garcia, a spokesperson for the family, told the AP.
On the same day, paramedics responded to a 46-year-old woman's report of a newborn with breathing problems at the same house Ochoa-Lopez visited. When they arrived, “there was a baby, a newborn, who was having trouble breathing and was transported to the hospital in critical condition," Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Merritt told BuzzFeed News.
Merritt said the woman who called the paramedics was also transported to the hospital in an ambulance. The baby survived.
Then, on Wednesday, more than three weeks after her disappearance, Ochoa-Lopez's body was found behind the house where she went to pick up the clothes. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the manner of death to BuzzFeed News.
Police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi called it an “unspeakable act of violence.”
“We believe that she was murdered, and we believe that the baby was forcibly removed following that murder,” Guglielmi told the AP.
Detectives are now questioning three people, police spokesperson Kellie Bartoli told BuzzFeed News. They have not yet been publicly named.
Her body was found — and the baby identified as hers through a DNA test — after a woman claiming to be the baby's mother set up a GoFundMe saying the baby was close to death and she needed to raise money for a funeral.
Ochoa-Lopez was married and had a 3-year-old son. Police initially identified her by the last name Ochoa-Uriostegui, her maiden name.
Her husband, Yiovanni Lopez, has been visiting his newborn son in the hospital.
As of Thursday morning, "the baby was still in grave condition," Bartoli said.
At a press conference on Thursday, Lopez said his son is currently in a coma and they are hoping for a miracle.
"We plead to God that he gives us our child because that is a blessing that my wife left for us," he said in Spanish alongside a translator.
Ochoa-Lopez's mother, Raquel Uriostegui, thanked everyone who helped search for her daughter while she was missing.
"If it wasn’t because of your help and your support, we would've not been able to find her, even if it wasn't in the best ways," she said. "Now she’s in peace, wherever she is now. She’s not suffering anymore."
"She was an angel, and God called her," Uriostegui said. "My daughter was a very joyful person, a beautiful girl. She had a lot of dreams in her life."
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.