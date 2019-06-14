The Baby Who Was Ripped From A Murdered 19-Year-Old Pregnant Woman's Body Has Died

Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's baby had been hospitalized in grave condition since her murder.

Teresa Crawford / AP

The baby who was ripped from the body of a pregnant 19-year-old woman as she was murdered in Chicago in April died Friday, a family spokesperson said. The woman, Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, was nine months pregnant when a mother and daughter allegedly lured her to their house with the promise of free baby clothes and strangled her to death. Her baby was then cut out of her body, and her body was disposed of in a trash can outside the house.

Facebook Marlen Ochoa-Lopez

The baby, Yovanny Jadiel Lopez, had been hospitalized in grave condition since his mother's death.

He died Friday "from his severe brain injury," family spokesperson Julie Contreras said. "Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers as they go through this difficult time," Contreras said. Advocate Christ Medical Center, the hospital where the baby was being treated, expressed their condolences to the family in a statement to BuzzFeed News. "Our hearts and prayers continue to be with the Ochoa-Lopez family, whose courage and grace have drawn the admiration of our entire organization," a spokesperson for the hospital said.

Clarisa Figueroa, 46, and her daughter, Desiree Figueroa, 24, have been charged with murder, with prosecutors saying the mother wanted to raise another child after her 20-year-old son died of natural causes. The 46-year-old's boyfriend, Peter Bobak, was also charged with allegedly concealing Ochoa-Lopez's death.

Chicago Police Department From left: Peter Bobak, 40; Clarisa Figueroa, 46; and Desiree Figueroa, 24

After allegedly killing the young mother, Clarisa Figueroa called 911, claiming she'd just delivered the baby herself and that the child was not breathing. She later set up a GoFundMe account, claiming it was for her dying baby.

For weeks after her death, Ochoa-Lopez's family and friends had no idea what had happened to her. Police did not crack the case until about two weeks later, when detectives discovered Ochoa-Lopez and Clarisa Figueroa had communicated in a Facebook group for pregnant mothers. They then conducted a DNA test on the baby that showed Ochoa-Lopez and her husband were actually the parents.