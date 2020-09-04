A QAnon-Supporting Congressional Candidate Posted A Pic Of Herself Holding A Gun Next To The "Squad"

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a QAnon supporter likely to join Congress this November, posted a Facebook picture on Thursday of herself holding a gun next to images of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib.

"Squad's worst nightmare," said text at the bottom of the image, referring to the nickname for the group of young leftist women of color in Congress.

The image has since been taken down by Facebook for violating the site's policies, a spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

In the post, Greene called Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, and Tlaib "hate America leftists [who] want to take this country down."

"We need strong conservative Christians to go on the offense against these socialists who want to rip our country apart," Greene wrote, using hyperpolarized rhetoric meant to divide the country that many Republicans have adopted and was a central theme of the party's convention in August.

Omar responded to the post on Friday, denouncing it as an incitement to commit violence, and called on Facebook to "remove this violent provocation."

After Omar tweeted about it, a Facebook spokesperson replied, "The image violates our policies and we've removed it."

In a tweet, Omar also condemned President Donald Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, saying "this rests squarely on your shoulders."

"You have incited attacks on us since we were sworn in," Omar wrote. "You have told us to 'go back' where we came from. This is your party now. Dangerous and disgraceful."

