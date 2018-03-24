BuzzFeed News

Here Are The Best, Cleverest, Most Powerful Signs From The March For Our Lives

"How can we be the future if we never live long enough to get there?"

By Julia Reinstein

Last updated on March 24, 2018, at 3:30 p.m. ET

Posted on March 24, 2018, at 12:50 p.m. ET

1.

Alex Edelman / AFP / Getty Images

2.

Miriam Elder / BuzzFeed News / Via Twitter: @MiriamElder

3.

@BuzzFeedNews Julie Carson’s son died in a random shooting on New Year’s Eve. “He had plans,” she said, adding that she doesn’t believe another gun would’ve saved his life. She’s also a teacher and says “there is no way I will allow a gun in my classroom. We need to end our gun obsession” https://t.co/DlF7soxoPE
Brianna Sacks @bri_sacks

4.

Andrew Caballero-reynolds / AFP / Getty Images
5.

Stephanie McNeal / BuzzFeed News / Via Twitter: @stephemcneal

6.

Rose Troup Buchanan / BuzzFeed News / Via Twitter: @rose_catb

7.

Kassy Cho / BuzzFeed News / Via Twitter: @kassyapple

8.

A Chicago art group of students around the city are carrying texts of Parkland student survivors and victims to the march https://t.co/CIELsTC7Hs
Tanya Chen @Tanya_Chen

9.

Mary Ann Georgantopoulos / BuzzFeed News / Via Twitter: @marygeorgant

10.

Alex Edelman / AFP / Getty Images

11.

Rose Troup Buchanan / BuzzFeed News / Via Twitter: @rose_catb

12.

Kassy Cho / BuzzFeed News / Via Twitter: @kassyapple
13.

Rose Troup Buchanan / BuzzFeed News / Via Twitter: @rose_catb

14.

Lam Thuy Vo / BuzzFeed News / Via Twitter: @lamthuyvo

15.

Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

16.

Stephanie McNeal / BuzzFeed News / Via Twitter: @stephemcneal
17.

activism doesn't stop at the walkout, there's still so much left to do. get out there and #MarchForOurLives today!!!
lena ♀️ @lenanighs

18.

Stephanie McNeal / BuzzFeed News / Via Twitter: @stephemcneal

19.

Alex Edelman / AFP / Getty Images

20.

Stephanie McNeal / BuzzFeed News / Via Twitter: @stephemcneal
21.

Alex Berg / BuzzFeed News / Via Twitter: @itsalexberg

22.

Rose Troup Buchanan / BuzzFeed News / Via Twitter: @rose_catb

23.

“Here’s my trigger finger” #MarchForOurLives sign
Alyssa Bernier @allnewsthings

24.

Andrew Caballero-reynolds / AFP / Getty Images
25.

Stephanie McNeal / BuzzFeed News / Via Twitter: @stephemcneal

26.

"I want a 4.5 GPA not a .45 Caliber to the head." #MarchForOurLives #MarchForOurLivesNYC
Vishakha Darbha @vishakha_darbha

27.

Alex Edelman / AFP / Getty Images

28.

18th century laws cannot regulate 21st century guns. #MarchForOurLives #miamibeach
PerSisters @PERSlSTERS

29.

Kyle Cardine / BuzzFeed News / Via Twitter: @Kyle_Cardine

30.

Tolga Akmen / AFP / Getty Images

31.

My favorite sign from today #marchforourlives #marchforourlivessydney
Katie Mitchell @katiegmitch

32.

Alex Berg / BuzzFeed News / Via Twitter: @itsalexberg
33.

Wouldn't be a teen protest without memes. Spotted at #MarchForOurLives in Boston
Stephanie Murray @StephMurr_Jour

34.

Ellie Hall / BuzzFeed News / Via Twitter: @ellievhall

35.

Ellie Hall / BuzzFeed News / Via Twitter: @ellievhall

36.

Tolga Akmen / AFP / Getty Images
37.

Ellie Hall / BuzzFeed News / Via Twitter: @ellievhall

38.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

39.

Miriam Elder / BuzzFeed News / Via Twitter: @MiriamElder

40.

Mary Ann Georgantopoulos / BuzzFeed News / Via Twitter: @marygeorgant
41.

Alex Berg / BuzzFeed News / Via Twitter: @itsalexberg

42.

Ellie Hall / BuzzFeed News / Via Twitter: @ellievhall

43.

Ellie Hall / BuzzFeed News / Via Twitter: @ellievhall

44.

Ellie Hall / BuzzFeed News / Via Twitter: @ellievhall
45.

Stephanie McNeal / BuzzFeed News / Via Twitter: @stephemcneal

46.

Stephanie McNeal / BuzzFeed News / Via Twitter: @stephemcneal

47.

Stephanie McNeal / BuzzFeed News / Via Twitter: @stephemcneal

48.

Stephanie McNeal / BuzzFeed News / Via Twitter: @stephemcneal
49.

Anne Helen Petersen / BuzzFeed News / Via Twitter: @annehelen

50.

Blake Montgomery / BuzzFeed News / Via Twitter: @blakersdozen

51.

Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

Have you seen a moving or clever sign from a march? Drop it in the comments!

