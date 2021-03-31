A Man Was Charged With A Hate Crime Over An Attack On An Older Asian Woman Near Times Square
The suspect, identified by police as Brandon Elliot, is accused of stomping on the woman's head and yelling anti-Asian slurs at her.
A man suspected of violently attacking a 65-year-old Filipino American woman near New York's Times Square has been arrested on hate crime charges, the NYPD said Wednesday.
The suspect, who police identified as 38-year-old Brandon Elliot, was seen Monday on surveillance footage kicking the woman to the ground and stomping on her head. Police said he "made anti-Asian statements" during the assault.
According to the Associated Press, Elliot yelled “you don’t belong here” at the victim before walking away from her, still lying on the sidewalk.
The woman was seriously injured and transported to the hospital, but is now in stable condition, police said.
NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said Elliot is a parolee out on supervised release. When he was 19, he was reportedly convicted of stabbing his mother to death in the Bronx. He was released from prison in 2019 on lifetime parole.
The victim in Monday's assault was identified as Vilma Kari, who immigrated from the Philippines decades ago, her daughter told the New York Times. Kari was reportedly walking to church at the time of the attack.
Elliot has been charged with two counts of assault as a hate crime, as well as attempted assault as a hate crime, assault, and attempted assault.
In surveillance footage of the attack, security staff are seen failing to intervene and even closing the door as the victim lay injured just feet away.
The security staff seen in the video have been suspended, according to the Brodsky Organization, which manages the building outside of which the attack took place.
This incident is yet another in a wave of anti-Asian attacks across the US, many of which have been against older adults, and some of which have been deadly.
Anti-Asian racism has skyrocketed over the past year, egged on in part by the former president, who repeatedly pushed blame for COVID-19 onto China, calling the disease the "Chinese virus" and "kung flu."
There have been at least 3,795 hate incidents against Asian Americans since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the organization Stop AAPI Hate.
Hours after the organization's report was released, a man shot and killed eight people, six of whom were Asian women, at three spas in Georgia.
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.