A Man Was Charged With A Hate Crime Over An Attack On An Older Asian Woman Near Times Square

A man suspected of violently attacking a 65-year-old Filipino American woman near New York's Times Square has been arrested on hate crime charges, the NYPD said Wednesday.

The suspect, who police identified as 38-year-old Brandon Elliot, was seen Monday on surveillance footage kicking the woman to the ground and stomping on her head. Police said he "made anti-Asian statements" during the assault.

According to the Associated Press, Elliot yelled “you don’t belong here” at the victim before walking away from her, still lying on the sidewalk.

The woman was seriously injured and transported to the hospital, but is now in stable condition, police said.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said Elliot is a parolee out on supervised release. When he was 19, he was reportedly convicted of stabbing his mother to death in the Bronx. He was released from prison in 2019 on lifetime parole.