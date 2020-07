Mandy Moore Has Responded To Ryan Adams' Apology For His "Harmful Behavior" Toward Women

Days after her musician ex-husband Ryan Adams publicly apologized for his "harmful behavior" to women, Mandy Moore said she finds it "curious" that he would do that without privately apologizing to her first.

"Itโ€™s challenging, because I feel like in many ways Iโ€™ve said all I want to say about him and that situation," Moore said in an interview onToday. "But I find it curious that someone would make a public apology but not do it privately."

"I am speaking for myself but I have not heard from him, and Iโ€™m not looking for an apology necessarily," she added. "But I do find it curious that someone would sort of do an interview about it without actually making amends privately."