Mandy Moore Has Responded To Ryan Adams' Apology For His "Harmful Behavior" Toward Women

Days after her musician ex-husband Ryan Adams publicly apologized for his "harmful behavior" to women, Mandy Moore said she finds it "curious" that he would do that without privately apologizing to her first.

"It’s challenging, because I feel like in many ways I’ve said all I want to say about him and that situation," Moore said in an interview onToday. "But I find it curious that someone would make a public apology but not do it privately."

"I am speaking for myself but I have not heard from him, and I’m not looking for an apology necessarily," she added. "But I do find it curious that someone would sort of do an interview about it without actually making amends privately."