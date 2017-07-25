"The best news out of Florida today is that 4,000 people want to replace a confederate statue with a manatee statue."

Snooty was the world's oldest known manatee, according to the aquarium.

People were devastated by the loss of the manatee, who was a hometown hero in Bradenton, Florida.

All I'm saying is that Manatee County better throw Snooty the best dang funeral a manatee can have. #ripsnooty

Anthony Pusateri, the 29-year-old from Bradenton who created the petition, told BuzzFeed News he visited Snooty many times throughout his childhood. He was "heartbroken" when he'd heard of his death.

After hearing people talking about removing the local Confederate monument — something Pusateri called "a symbol of slavery, racism, bigotry, and divisiveness" — he thought it presented an opportunity to memorialize Snooty instead, a "positive symbol of what is good about the community," he said.