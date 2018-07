"The best news out of Florida today is that 4,000 people want to replace a confederate statue with a manatee statue."

Snooty was the world's oldest known manatee, according to the aquarium.

Snooty, a beloved manatee who lived at the South Florida Museum, died Sunday, just days after his 69th birthday.

People were devastated by the loss of the manatee, who was a hometown hero in Bradenton, Florida.

All I'm saying is that Manatee County better throw Snooty the best dang funeral a manatee can have. #ripsnooty

Anthony Pusateri, the 29-year-old from Bradenton who created the petition, told BuzzFeed News he visited Snooty many times throughout his childhood. He was "heartbroken" when he'd heard of his death.

And now, a petition has been created to replace a Confederate memorial statue near the aquarium with one of Snooty. It's already received over 4,800 signatures.

After hearing people talking about removing the local Confederate monument — something Pusateri called "a symbol of slavery, racism, bigotry, and divisiveness" — he thought it presented an opportunity to memorialize Snooty instead, a "positive symbol of what is good about the community," he said.