Five Teens Denied Bail For Allegedly Killing A Man By Throwing A Rock From An Overpass

Kenny White was fatally injured when a rock broke through the windshield of his coworker's car while they were driving home from work

Five Michigan teens were denied bail on Tuesday after being charged over the death of a man killed when a rock allegedly thrown from an overpass struck the vehicle in which he was traveling.

Kenny White, a 32-year-old construction worker and father, was knocked unconscious on Wednesday night in Genesee County when a six-pound rock broke through the windshield of his coworker's car while they were driving home from work. He later died at the hospital.

The teens aged 15-17 have each been charged with second-degree murder, among other charges.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but told CNN that investigators believe 17-year-old Kyle Anger threw the rock that killed White.

The other teens charged include 16-year-olds Mark Sekelsky and Mikadyn Payne, and 15-year-olds Alexzander Miller and Trevor Gray.

Judge William H. Crawford II decided not to grant them bail due to "the seriousness of the nature of these charges and the danger to the public."

All face the possibility of life in prison if convicted.