A Man Who Allegedly Groped And Punched A Lesbian Couple At A Seattle Seahawks Game Has Been Charged With A Hate Crime

A man has been charged with a hate crime after he allegedly groped, punched, and verbally harassed a married lesbian couple at a Seattle Seahawks home game.

A screenshot of a video that appears to show Jay Dee Harp III in the alleged assault.

According to court documents obtained by BuzzFeed News, the suspect, Jay Dee Harp III, "spent the majority of the Seahawks v. Cardinals game harassing and making crude, vulgar comments" to the couple sitting nearby on Dec. 30.

Harp, a 34-year-old from Tacoma, got up to get beer many times during the football game, each time passing the seats of the two women and one of their mothers and allegedly stepping on their feet every time, prosecutors allege.

Harp allegedly made hateful comments when he passed them as well, calling the women "fucking dyke" and repeatedly telling them to "suck my dick," the court documents state.

He also allegedly asked them if they "need a man in your life" and if they "want some dick" while motioning toward his midsection and making obscene gestures with his hands.

During the game's third quarter, prosecutors say Harp unzipped one of the women's jackets and grabbed her breast "and was not letting go." When she tried to push him off, he allegedly threw beer in her face.

At that point, other fans stepped in and brought Harp to the ground. But he was able to get up and allegedly punched the face of the woman's wife who had told him to back off.

The woman suffered a small laceration and a bloody nose, and a large portion of one of her front teeth was chipped, court documents state.



The alleged assault was captured in a video that was posted on YouTube.