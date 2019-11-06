A Man Was Arrested For Allegedly Groping A Disney Princess In Disney World
The man allegedly said she was his favorite Disney Princess before groping her breast.
A man was arrested in Disney World in Florida on Saturday after a park employee dressed as a Disney Princess said he'd groped her breast while posing for a photo.
Brian Sherman, 51, was in the Magic Kingdom park with his wife when they saw a Disney Princess, who police did not identify in their affidavit. Sherman got "very excited" and said she was his "favorite" character, according to the affidavit.
The Orlando couple posed for a photo, sitting on either side of the character, allegedly leaving her "physically stuck" between them.
Sherman allegedly put his arm around her and "repeated how much he loved" her character then moved his hand lower to cup her bra.
The park employee told police she was "immediately uncomfortable" and had received training that said it was "inappropriate" for guests to take photos with a Disney Princess with their arm wrapped around them. But she was "unable to move."
When a coworker noticed the woman's uncomfortable body language, she intervened, suggesting the man to move into a different pose so he wouldn't be touching her breast.
Instead, Sherman allegedly "cupped the victim's right breast with his right forefinger and thumb with only the thin skin-tight fabric in between her breast" and his fingers.
He allegedly "cupped and lifted" her breast for three to four seconds, then put his arm back around her shoulders for the photo.
When Sherman left, the park employee said she "began shaking and crying." Her coworker immediately closed the meet-and-greet room.
The photo, which was taken by a PhotoPass park photographer, was used to identify Sherman when the woman reported the incident.
Sherman was arrested Saturday and charged with battery. He has since bonded out of jail, police told BuzzFeed News.
The woman plans to prosecute and will testify in court, police said.
According to public records, Sherman is a registered sex offender who was found guilty in 1991 of sexual battery of a victim younger than 12.
He did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and it is unclear if he has retained an attorney.
A spokesperson for Disney World said police immediately stepped in when the incident occurred, and "this is now a law enforcement matter."
"Everyone should feel safe at work, and we encourage Cast Members to come forward in any uncomfortable situation," the spokesperson said.
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
