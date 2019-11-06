A Man Was Arrested For Allegedly Groping A Disney Princess In Disney World

A man was arrested in Disney World in Florida on Saturday after a park employee dressed as a Disney Princess said he'd groped her breast while posing for a photo.

Brian Sherman, 51, was in the Magic Kingdom park with his wife when they saw a Disney Princess, who police did not identify in their affidavit. Sherman got "very excited" and said she was his "favorite" character, according to the affidavit.

The Orlando couple posed for a photo, sitting on either side of the character, allegedly leaving her "physically stuck" between them.

Sherman allegedly put his arm around her and "repeated how much he loved" her character then moved his hand lower to cup her bra.

The park employee told police she was "immediately uncomfortable" and had received training that said it was "inappropriate" for guests to take photos with a Disney Princess with their arm wrapped around them. But she was "unable to move."

