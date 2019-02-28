Luke Perry Has Been Hospitalized After Reportedly Suffering A Stroke

Luke Perry has been hospitalized after having a massive stroke Wednesday, TMZ reported.

His condition is not known at this time.



A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department told BuzzFeed News that firefighters and paramedics “responded to a medical aid request” at the actor’s address shortly after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and that an individual was transported to the hospital by the fire department.

Representatives for the actor did not immediately respond to requests for comment from BuzzFeed News, but told Variety that Perry is currently under observation in the hospital.

Perry, 52, currently plays Archie’s dad, Fred Andrews, in the CW show Riverdale.

On the same day of Perry’s reported medical emergency, Fox announced a reboot of Beverly Hills, 90210 featuring much of the original cast.

Perry, who played Dylan McKay, is not set to return to the show but has an open invitation to act in as many 90210 revival episodes as he is able.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates or follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

