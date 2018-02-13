BuzzFeed News

Here Are Some Of The Wildest Details Louise Linton Spilled In Her Latest Interview

Here Are Some Of The Wildest Details Louise Linton Spilled In Her Latest Interview

She reeeally wants to wear those gloves again.

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on February 13, 2018, at 4:11 p.m. ET

Remember Louise Linton?

Saul Loeb / AP

She's married to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. One time, they posed with a sheet of money like a couple of fancy Disney villains.

Jacquelyn Martin / AP

You might also recall that memoir about her "nightmare" gap year in Zambia, which was widely denounced, not only for its offensive stereotypes, but also because a lot of it seemed to be fabricated.

The Daily Telegraph

Oh, ALSO, one time she got into a fight with some random woman who called her a "deplorable" on Instagram and she responded with a full-paragraph comment about her "sacrifice" to her country.

Instagram
ANYWAY. On Tuesday, Elle published a truly wild profile of Linton. Here are some of the best, most chef-kissing-fingers details from it:

1. SoulCycle is her "temple," and she says that makes her an extremely regular person.

Instagram
She also showed up to the interview in SoulCycle-branded leggings and a beanie. (SoulCycle costs $34 per class.)

2. She grew up in a literal-ass castle.

Her dad was a property developer, and the wealthy family lived just outside of Edinburgh, Scotland. According to previous interviews with Linton, that castle is Melville Castle, pictured above.
Google Maps

3. Getting called "deplorable" on Instagram hurt her feelings, and she started the fight because she was "feeling like a regular person."

"I was feeling like a regular person," Linton said. "And regular people, when someone says something mean to you on social media, regular people are allowed to respond."
louiselinton / Via Twitter

4. Her "favorite film of the year" was Crazy Stupid Love.

Warner Bros. Pictures

5. One time she befriended a homeless man named Richard "because she was concerned about the health of his dog."

Instagram
She paid for the dog's vet bill, and Richard told Elle he could tell Linton's a good person because his dog liked her.

6. She's on Snapchat (and her press rep found that out exactly when the rest of us did).

To quote the Elle piece, "'I didn’t even know she had Snapchat,' her press rep says, faintly concerned."

7. She thinks President Trump is “nice, and so charming.”

She also thinks Vice President Pence is "the most gentle, lovely, wonderful, smart, kind," and Ivanka Trump is "incredibly bright, brilliant, gifted, thoughtful, kind, generous, and very, very elegant."
Alex Wong / Getty Images

8. When Linton first got to Washington, she decided she "should be more fashionable."

"I was tagging things [on Instagram] because I thought I had seen other actresses doing that, and I was like, I should do that, too," she said. "I should be more fashionable. I need to play that role; I need to be more elegant; I need to be more stylish."

"I look at amazing fashion icons like Jackie O and I'm like, Why can't I wear gloves?" she said.
Joel Ryan / Invision for Scottish Fashion Award

9. And she really, really wants to wear those gloves again.

"I really hope someday I can wear that outfit again," she said. "Because I really liked it."
Jacquelyn Martin / AP

Read the full profile on Elle.

