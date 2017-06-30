BuzzFeed News

"Morning Joe" Host Says He Has Texts Proving Trump Told "Yet Another Lie" And People Want The Receipts

"Morning Joe" Host Says He Has Texts Proving Trump Told "Yet Another Lie" And People Want The Receipts

"One lesson Trump is teaching all of us is to keep all of our receipts."

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on June 30, 2017, at 12:12 p.m. ET

First, a little catch-up: on Thursday, President Trump insulted the hosts of Morning Joe and said Mika Brzezinski "was bleeding badly from a face-lift" when she came to Mar-a-Lago around New Year's Eve.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came..
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came..

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!

Photos of Brzezinski from this event show that she was not, in fact, bleeding.

Trump's comments received widespread condemnation across party lines. Still, White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended him, saying Trump "fights fire with fire."

On Friday, Scarborough and Brzezinski hit back with a scathing Washington Post op-ed, in which they claimed White House officials once threatened them with a negative National Enquirer piece unless they begged Trump to stop the story.

Mika and Joe's response to @realDonaldTrump is here: a WashPost opinion piece titled "Donald Trump is not well" https://t.co/DTaioPlXEp
Brian Stelter @brianstelter

Mika and Joe's response to @realDonaldTrump is here: a WashPost opinion piece titled "Donald Trump is not well" https://t.co/DTaioPlXEp

"This year, top White House staff members warned that the National Enquirer was planning to publish a negative article about us unless we begged the president to have the story spiked. We ignored their desperate pleas," Scarborough and Brzezinski wrote.

And — of course — Trump responded. He claimed Scarborough "called me to stop a National Enquirer article. I said no!"

Watched low rated @Morning_Joe for first time in long time. FAKE NEWS. He called me to stop a National Enquirer article. I said no! Bad show
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Watched low rated @Morning_Joe for first time in long time. FAKE NEWS. He called me to stop a National Enquirer article. I said no! Bad show

Scarborough called that claim "yet another lie," and said he has texts and phone records from White House officials to prove it.

Yet another lie. I have texts from your top aides and phone records. Also, those records show I haven't spoken with… https://t.co/7BdZ6CrD7C
Joe Scarborough @JoeNBC

Yet another lie. I have texts from your top aides and phone records. Also, those records show I haven't spoken with… https://t.co/7BdZ6CrD7C

Now, everyone's calling for Scarborough to show the receipts.

@JoeNBC time to post some screenshots then
Tom Tomorrow @tomtomorrow

@JoeNBC time to post some screenshots then

Joe's got the receipts! https://t.co/OxMczcXP3C
Jeremy Dickey @JeremyDDickey

Joe's got the receipts! https://t.co/OxMczcXP3C

Between Comey and Scarborough, one lesson Trump is teaching all of us is to keep all of our receipts. https://t.co/ncrzlyKKYP
Marty Nwachukwu @marti_mcflyest

Between Comey and Scarborough, one lesson Trump is teaching all of us is to keep all of our receipts. https://t.co/ncrzlyKKYP

And many are saying it's now his moral duty to release them.

What you are describing is blackmail so it is time to name names. If you keep the names secret, you enabling them t… https://t.co/ECqE0Y7U0a
Judd Legum @JuddLegum

What you are describing is blackmail so it is time to name names. If you keep the names secret, you enabling them t… https://t.co/ECqE0Y7U0a

Be a patriot and release the records @JoeNBC https://t.co/6mSAqfFcMm
American Girl @TheAmerican22

Be a patriot and release the records @JoeNBC https://t.co/6mSAqfFcMm

Show em! Do it. Do something good for humanity. https://t.co/EtbXtQOVBC
Maysoon Zayid @maysoonzayid

Show em! Do it. Do something good for humanity. https://t.co/EtbXtQOVBC

Still, a lot of people just want to get back to more pressing matters.

h e a l t h c a r e https://t.co/udywi2xQBl
Joe Berkowitz @JoeBerkowitz

h e a l t h c a r e https://t.co/udywi2xQBl

Joe et al, please focus on healthcare, Muslim Ban, environmental destruction, erosion of civil rights, voter suppre… https://t.co/caJDQR9qaO
Tammi Gaw @tammigaw

Joe et al, please focus on healthcare, Muslim Ban, environmental destruction, erosion of civil rights, voter suppre… https://t.co/caJDQR9qaO

In conclusion:

Jesus this is the worst fucking House of Cards episode, ever https://t.co/Uiq4ZdU2WZ
Comfortably Smug @ComfortablySmug

Jesus this is the worst fucking House of Cards episode, ever https://t.co/Uiq4ZdU2WZ

