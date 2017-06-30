"Morning Joe" Host Says He Has Texts Proving Trump Told "Yet Another Lie" And People Want The Receipts
"One lesson Trump is teaching all of us is to keep all of our receipts."
First, a little catch-up: on Thursday, President Trump insulted the hosts of Morning Joe and said Mika Brzezinski "was bleeding badly from a face-lift" when she came to Mar-a-Lago around New Year's Eve.
Photos of Brzezinski from this event show that she was not, in fact, bleeding.
Trump's comments received widespread condemnation across party lines. Still, White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended him, saying Trump "fights fire with fire."
On Friday, Scarborough and Brzezinski hit back with a scathing Washington Post op-ed, in which they claimed White House officials once threatened them with a negative National Enquirer piece unless they begged Trump to stop the story.
"This year, top White House staff members warned that the National Enquirer was planning to publish a negative article about us unless we begged the president to have the story spiked. We ignored their desperate pleas," Scarborough and Brzezinski wrote.
And — of course — Trump responded. He claimed Scarborough "called me to stop a National Enquirer article. I said no!"
Scarborough called that claim "yet another lie," and said he has texts and phone records from White House officials to prove it.
Now, everyone's calling for Scarborough to show the receipts.
And many are saying it's now his moral duty to release them.
Still, a lot of people just want to get back to more pressing matters.
In conclusion:
