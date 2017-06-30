"Morning Joe" Host Says He Has Texts Proving Trump Told "Yet Another Lie" And People Want The Receipts

"One lesson Trump is teaching all of us is to keep all of our receipts."

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came..

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!

Photos of Brzezinski from this event show that she was not, in fact, bleeding.

Trump's comments received widespread condemnation across party lines. Still, White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended him, saying Trump "fights fire with fire."