A Giant Seal That Went Wandering Around The Tasmanian Suburbs Has Been Rescued
What a strange looking reindeer.
A wandering seal was rescued the morning after Christmas after getting lost in the suburbs of Tasmania.
The Australian fur seal, who police are calling "Lou-Seal," was first spotted in the early morning hours of Dec. 26, the ABC reported (because this is Australia we're talking about, it happened....IN THE FUTURE.)
The seal was wandering around the town of Newstead, which is about 30 miles from the water. It is believed he got there via a nearby waterway.
"It would be considered to be quite unusual, particularly that particular area of Newstead, to find a seal in that area," Sergeant Renee Stewart told ABC.
Police asked civilians to not approach the seal.
It is unknown why Lou-Seal journeyed so far, but he had a nice little nap when he arrived.
He also caused thousands of dollars in damage after climbing on a car that was parked in a driveway and shattering the windshield.
After being tranquilized by Parks and Wildlife Service staff, Lou-Seal was hauled into a trailer to be relocated.
