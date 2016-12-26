A Giant Seal That Went Wandering Around The Tasmanian Suburbs Has Been Rescued

The Australian fur seal, who police are calling "Lou-Seal," was first spotted in the early morning hours of Dec. 26, the ABC reported (because this is Australia we're talking about, it happened....IN THE FUTURE.)

The seal was wandering around the town of Newstead, which is about 30 miles from the water. It is believed he got there via a nearby waterway.

"It would be considered to be quite unusual, particularly that particular area of Newstead, to find a seal in that area," Sergeant Renee Stewart told ABC.

Police asked civilians to not approach the seal.