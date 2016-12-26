BuzzFeed News

A Giant Seal That Went Wandering Around The Tasmanian Suburbs Has Been Rescued

What a strange looking reindeer.

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on December 25, 2016, at 9:30 p.m. ET

A wandering seal was rescued the morning after Christmas after getting lost in the suburbs of Tasmania.

The Australian fur seal, who police are calling "Lou-Seal," was first spotted in the early morning hours of Dec. 26, the ABC reported (because this is Australia we're talking about, it happened....IN THE FUTURE.)

The seal was wandering around the town of Newstead, which is about 30 miles from the water. It is believed he got there via a nearby waterway.

"It would be considered to be quite unusual, particularly that particular area of Newstead, to find a seal in that area," Sergeant Renee Stewart told ABC.

Police asked civilians to not approach the seal.

It is unknown why Lou-Seal journeyed so far, but he had a nice little nap when he arrived.

Tasmania Police

He also caused thousands of dollars in damage after climbing on a car that was parked in a driveway and shattering the windshield.

Tasmania Police

The residents of the affected home were not permitted to leave the house for hours while police secured the area and awaited the Parks and Wildlife Service.

"Police have secured and have put in a cordon around the animal in Penquite Road, just to keep the animal from becoming distressed," Sergeant Renee Stewart told the ABC.

After being tranquilized by Parks and Wildlife Service staff, Lou-Seal was hauled into a trailer to be relocated.

Sallese Gibson @sallesegibson

It is not yet clear where Lou-Seal was relocated to, or what he's up to now.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the Tasmania Police.

