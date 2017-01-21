BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

The Crowds For The Women's March Are Much Larger Than The Inauguration

news

The Crowds For The Women's March Are Much Larger Than The Inauguration

The DC Metro on Friday for the inauguration was deserted. On Saturday it was PACKED.

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 21, 2017, at 10:11 a.m. ET

Following a day of lower than typical ridership for Inauguration Day, the DC Metro is packed for the Women's March.

Photos of the Shady Grove Metro station currently. Hearing it's an hour wait to get on the train. O____o… https://t.co/l9lfOt0aiW
Philip Lewis @Phil_Lewis_

Photos of the Shady Grove Metro station currently. Hearing it's an hour wait to get on the train. O____o… https://t.co/l9lfOt0aiW

Reply Retweet Favorite

Metro officials wrote on Twitter that they were experiencing "extremely large crowds," with many stations "at capacity."

As of 11 a.m., people have taken 275,000 Metro rides today alone — "more than eight times a normal Saturday and even busier than most weekdays," Metro officials said.

Metro Ridership as of 11am: 275k. For comparison, that's more than 8x a normal Sat &amp; even busier than most weekdays. #wmata #womensmarch
Metro @wmata

Metro Ridership as of 11am: 275k. For comparison, that's more than 8x a normal Sat &amp; even busier than most weekdays. #wmata #womensmarch

Reply Retweet Favorite

Here's how empty the Metro was yesterday, for Inauguration Day:

Deserted metro on #Inauguration morning. This is not what it looked like in 2008 &amp; 2012.
Alice Ollstein @AliceOllstein

Deserted metro on #Inauguration morning. This is not what it looked like in 2008 &amp; 2012.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Hardly a stampede to the Inauguration. Inside the Red Line at Adams Morgan en route to The Mall.
Evan Halper @evanhalper

Hardly a stampede to the Inauguration. Inside the Red Line at Adams Morgan en route to The Mall.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Yesterday's low ridership also contrasts the packed Metros during previous inaugurations:

Metro Ridership: As of 11am, 193k trips taken so far today. (11am 1/20/13 = 317k, 11am 1/20/09 = 513k, 11am 1/20/05 = 197k) #wmata
Metro @wmata

Metro Ridership: As of 11am, 193k trips taken so far today. (11am 1/20/13 = 317k, 11am 1/20/09 = 513k, 11am 1/20/05 = 197k) #wmata

Reply Retweet Favorite

Here's how the crowds compare for Trump's inauguration versus the Women's March so far:

Fairly staggering difference in crowd numbers between #Inauguration and #WomensMarch
David Mack @davidmackau

Fairly staggering difference in crowd numbers between #Inauguration and #WomensMarch

Reply Retweet Favorite

People are sharing videos and photos of the Metro stations, many of which appear to be mob scenes:

Shady grove metro station y'all
Young Angeline @angelineking47

Shady grove metro station y'all

Reply Retweet Favorite
This is the line TO GET ONTO THE METRO near DC. Yesterday, we walked right in. This march is going to be gargantuan.
Joe Berkowitz @JoeBerkowitz

This is the line TO GET ONTO THE METRO near DC. Yesterday, we walked right in. This march is going to be gargantuan.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Huge crowds at #Bethesda Metro headed to #WomensMarch @mymcmedia
Michael Walsh @GetMikeWalsh

Huge crowds at #Bethesda Metro headed to #WomensMarch @mymcmedia

Reply Retweet Favorite

Of course, many riders are wearing pussy hats:

Totally packed metro today for Women's March. So much busier than inauguration yesterday
Amanda Terkel @aterkel

Totally packed metro today for Women's March. So much busier than inauguration yesterday

Reply Retweet Favorite

And carrying signs:

A police officer told me this is like Obama in 2009. Unreal. Capitol South metro. #WomensMarch
Will Drabold @WillDrabold

A police officer told me this is like Obama in 2009. Unreal. Capitol South metro. #WomensMarch

Reply Retweet Favorite

And some have even said fellow riders are handing out water and snacks:

The line at #Reston metro stop for #WomensMarch! People handing out waters and granola❤
Girls Really Rule. @girlsreallyrule

The line at #Reston metro stop for #WomensMarch! People handing out waters and granola❤

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Crowds of women are cheering as they exit the stations:

Women cheering as they exit the metro at Union Station #WomensMarch
Samantha-Jo Roth @SamanthaJoRoth

Women cheering as they exit the metro at Union Station #WomensMarch

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some who opted to skip the Metro crowds and Uber instead are seeing nearly 5x surge pricing:

Hour long metro lines, 4.5 surge on @Uber_DC, and a 30 minute walk. Whoohooo! #WomensMarch
Jenna Faude @jennafaude

Hour long metro lines, 4.5 surge on @Uber_DC, and a 30 minute walk. Whoohooo! #WomensMarch

Reply Retweet Favorite
Morning of #WomensMarch @Uber is surging nearly 5x at @HyattTweets in Courthouse and Metro is packed cc… https://t.co/Znoay8V0Kx
Ryan Croft @ryankcroft

Morning of #WomensMarch @Uber is surging nearly 5x at @HyattTweets in Courthouse and Metro is packed cc… https://t.co/Znoay8V0Kx

Reply Retweet Favorite

And many said their Uber drivers have told them "yesterday was slow but today is already very busy."

Uber driver says yesterday was slow but today is already very very busy. Expect much larger crowd at today's protest than inauguration
James Miller @Millermena

Uber driver says yesterday was slow but today is already very very busy. Expect much larger crowd at today's protest than inauguration

Reply Retweet Favorite
DC Uber driver told me yesterday that he had no work on #inauguration day. Ahead of #WomansMarch things are differ… https://t.co/IdHKMloMYN
Daria Dieguts @dieguts_d

DC Uber driver told me yesterday that he had no work on #inauguration day. Ahead of #WomansMarch things are differ… https://t.co/IdHKMloMYN

Reply Retweet Favorite

"We all thought we'd be picking up people for the Inauguration," one person said her driver said. "But instead all we've done is pick up groups of women."

"We all thought we'd be picking up people for the Inauguration, but instead all we've done is pick up groups of women" -Uber driver in DC
Taylor Donohue @TaylorDonohue

"We all thought we'd be picking up people for the Inauguration, but instead all we've done is pick up groups of women" -Uber driver in DC

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT