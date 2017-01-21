The Crowds For The Women's March Are Much Larger Than The Inauguration
The DC Metro on Friday for the inauguration was deserted. On Saturday it was PACKED.
Following a day of lower than typical ridership for Inauguration Day, the DC Metro is packed for the Women's March.
As of 11 a.m., people have taken 275,000 Metro rides today alone — "more than eight times a normal Saturday and even busier than most weekdays," Metro officials said.
Here's how empty the Metro was yesterday, for Inauguration Day:
Yesterday's low ridership also contrasts the packed Metros during previous inaugurations:
Here's how the crowds compare for Trump's inauguration versus the Women's March so far:
People are sharing videos and photos of the Metro stations, many of which appear to be mob scenes:
Of course, many riders are wearing pussy hats:
And carrying signs:
And some have even said fellow riders are handing out water and snacks:
Crowds of women are cheering as they exit the stations:
Some who opted to skip the Metro crowds and Uber instead are seeing nearly 5x surge pricing:
And many said their Uber drivers have told them "yesterday was slow but today is already very busy."
"We all thought we'd be picking up people for the Inauguration," one person said her driver said. "But instead all we've done is pick up groups of women."
