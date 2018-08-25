YouTubers Logan Paul And KSI Just Beat Each Other Up While Roughly 2 Million People Watched

An estimated 2 million people watched the fight end in a draw. Of course, there will be a rematch.

YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI brought their beef to the ring on Saturday for a much-hyped boxing match that drew an estimated 2 million viewers. FIGHT. NIGHT. 🥊🙌🏼 BIGGEST. INTERNET. EVENT. IN. HISTORY. 12pm PST. 3pm EST. 8pm BST. https://t.co/3K141AO7Ed

Nearly 800,000 people paid $10 to watch it on pay-per-view YouTube. At least 1 million more people watched on Twitch, and about 20,000 attended in person at Manchester Arena in England. Tom Jacobs / Reuters

Between pay-per-view YouTube earnings, live ticket costs, sponsors, and merchandise, the event likely brought in millions of dollars. Basically, this thing was big. Really big.

A little background for those of you who are like, "Who are these people???" David Livingston / Getty Images, Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images Logan Paul is a super popular YouTuber with more than 18 million subscribers. You may know him as the guy who vlogged a dead body in Japan. His younger brother, Jake Paul, is also a YouTuber with nearly as many subscribers. KSI has even more subscribers — 19 million, to be exact — and is British. He also has a younger brother, Deji (aka YouTuber ComedyShortsGamer).

Now, let's back up a tad and talk about why this fight happened in the first place. TLDR, YouTubers publicly feud with each other all the time so they can get more famous. It's kinda their thing. The Logan Paul/KSI feud kicked off in February, when KSI boxed another British YouTuber, Joe Weller. After winning, KSI challenged the Paul Brothers to a fight. “If any YouTuber wants it, you can come get it. Jake Paul, Logan Paul, any of the Pauls. I don’t care," KSI said.

Jake Paul basically responded to KSI with an "I don't know her." Who is PSI and why are people tweeting me about him?

The Paul brothers and KSI/Deji then started trading insults and diss tracks in their videos. Originally, Jake Paul agreed to fight KSI, but it was later decided Jake would fight Deji, and Logan would fight KSI. In an interview with YouTuber Casey Neistat in July, Logan Paul framed the boxing match as part of his "redemption story" after the suicide forest backlash. "It's about being able to get hit in the face, whether they're a result of your own actions or not — in my case they are. I'm the one who fucked up," said Paul. If you want the full timeline on the feud, Daily Dot has a good one.

Anyway, cut to Saturday, and Logan Paul and KSI really did finally end up in the ring, where they really did trade punches. Tom Jacobs / Reuters

The match ultimately ended in a draw, and the two agreed they'd need a rematch. (They actually booked the rematch months ago. Tom Jacobs / Reuters

"The storyline continues!" Logan Paul yelled (which is exactly what you say when a feud is 100% real and not fictional). After 6 rounds, it is ruled a majority draw between KSI and Logan Paul. #KSIvLogan

Also in the fray? Jake Paul and Deji, the headliners' brothers and fellow YouTubers. Tom Jacobs / Reuters

Jake Paul beat Deji in a knockout after five rounds, but was bloodied in the process. Tom Jacobs / Reuters

Upon winning the fight, Jake Paul plugged his new clothing line...and then challenged Chris Brown to a fight, as well as the ACE Family (also YouTubers) to a basketball game. Jake Paul... If someone named ComedyShortsGamer did this to you... what you think Chris Brown is gonan do..........yea https://t.co/TllWNzBOQR