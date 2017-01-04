A Runaway Llama Got Loose And Roamed Along A Highway In Georgia

Police eventually detained it in the parking lot of Cook Out, a local burger restaurant.

The llama was seen wandering along Epps Bridge Road in Oconee County, Georgia.

THERE IS A FUCKING LLAMA LOOSE ON EPPS BRIDGE ROAD RN OMFG

It seemed like just a normal day in Georgia on Wednesday — until, well, a llama was spotted roaming free along the highway.

She pulled off the road to go through the Cook Out drive-thru and saw the police "had the poor thing cornered."

A witness on the scene, Katie Beth Carey, told BuzzFeed News she was "driving down the road and saw a ton of cop cars chasing something."

Lee Weems, Chief Deputy in the sheriff's department, told BuzzFeed News the llama escaped from the property of a county resident and wandered a couple of miles down the road.

The llama's owner is currently out of town, but his son has been contacted to collect the llama.

The llama is still currently detained in the Cook Out parking lot.