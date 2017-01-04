A Runaway Llama Got Loose And Roamed Along A Highway In Georgia
Did you lose a llama?
It seemed like just a normal day in Georgia on Wednesday — until, well, a llama was spotted roaming free along the highway.
A witness on the scene, Katie Beth Carey, told BuzzFeed News she was "driving down the road and saw a ton of cop cars chasing something."
Lee Weems, Chief Deputy in the sheriff's department, told BuzzFeed News the llama escaped from the property of a county resident and wandered a couple of miles down the road.
The llama's owner is currently out of town, but his son has been contacted to collect the llama.
The llama is still currently detained in the Cook Out parking lot.
"Units are responding to a runaway llama on the 10 Loop near exit 1. We can't make this stuff up," the Oconee County Sheriff's Department wrote on Facebook.
They also shared a photo of their resident "llama whisperer" Captain Hale.
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.