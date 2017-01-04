BuzzFeed News

A Runaway Llama Got Loose And Roamed Along A Highway In Georgia

Did you lose a llama?

By Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

Posted on January 4, 2017, at 5:05 p.m. ET

It seemed like just a normal day in Georgia on Wednesday — until, well, a llama was spotted roaming free along the highway.

THERE IS A FUCKING LLAMA LOOSE ON EPPS BRIDGE ROAD RN OMFG
definatley @hanmrtn

THERE IS A FUCKING LLAMA LOOSE ON EPPS BRIDGE ROAD RN OMFG

The llama was seen wandering along Epps Bridge Road in Oconee County, Georgia.

Police eventually detained it in the parking lot of Cook Out, a local burger restaurant.

A witness on the scene, Katie Beth Carey, told BuzzFeed News she was "driving down the road and saw a ton of cop cars chasing something."

it's a good day for oconee county cops
katie beth carey @katiebethcarey

it's a good day for oconee county cops

She pulled off the road to go through the Cook Out drive-thru and saw the police "had the poor thing cornered."

Lee Weems, Chief Deputy in the sheriff's department, told BuzzFeed News the llama escaped from the property of a county resident and wandered a couple of miles down the road.

The llama's owner is currently out of town, but his son has been contacted to collect the llama.

The llama is still currently detained in the Cook Out parking lot.

"Units are responding to a runaway llama on the 10 Loop near exit 1. We can't make this stuff up," the Oconee County Sheriff's Department wrote on Facebook.

They also shared a photo of their resident "llama whisperer" Captain Hale.

