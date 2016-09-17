A High School Teacher Allegedly Told A Student To "Lick Me Where I Fart"

A high school English teacher in Ontario, Canada, will this week face charges of professional misconduct after allegedly telling a student to "lick me where I fart."

According to a notice of hearing from the Ontario College of Teachers, Jennifer Elizabeth Green-Johnson, who teaches grades 10 through 12 at at Dunnville Secondary School, has also been accused of calling a student a "bloody pedophile," and allegedly said another "looked like a frumpy old lady today."

Upon being offered muffins by a student in exchange for a passing grade, Green-Johnson also allegedly said, "You mean a bribe? I'd be able to shit for a week 'cause of all that fiber."

Green-Johnson also allegedly said, "Get that fucking thing out of here" to a student who brought in coffee; told a student, "I have never said this to a student before, but fuck you"; and said, "It's debate, not masturbate" to the class, all within the 2015–2016 school year.