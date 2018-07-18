BuzzFeed News

A Mysterious 2,000-Year-Old Sarcophagus Has Been Found And Everyone Wants To Open It

"Live every day like it’s Terrifying Mystery Sarcophagus Opening Day."

By Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on July 18, 2018, at 7:25 p.m. ET

Posted on July 18, 2018, at 5:36 p.m. ET

Earlier this month, a 2,000-year-old sarcophagus was found in Alexandria, Egypt, according to the Ministry of State of Antiquities.

The black, granite sarcophagus was buried 16 feet underground, along with an alabaster head of a man. The head was likely formed in the image of the tomb's owner, officials said.

The sarcophagus has not yet been opened — and no one knows who or what is inside.

A lot of people are ~dying~ (lol) to open it.

ceeks @70Ceeks

Zing Tsjeng @misszing

Sarcophagus Cindy @cindynorth1

Though some people are like, um, dude, that's how you bring about the apocalypse...

Michael Ohiku @MichaelOhiku

Brittney M. Morris @BMichelleMorris

And other people are like, HELL YEAH IT IS, BRING IT ON.

zoinks, scoob @dadvansss

JuanPa @jpbrammer

I mean, what have we got to lose, right?

Hunter Felt @HunterFelt

John Karalis 🇬🇷 @RedsArmy_John

Anyway, people are really hype for this sarcophagus.

Handsome Dick Manitoba Energy @HitlerPuncher

jennmoneydollars @jennschiffer

Maureen Johnson @maureenjohnson

And they have lots of theories about what's inside.

iucounu @iucounu

justin pierce @justinpie

Xanax: Worrier Princess @literarally

But there's really only one way to find out for sure.

Lauren's book is ON SHELVES! @laurenspieller

Open it!!!!!

Caleb Roehrig • WHITE RABBIT out now! @MikalebRoehrig

