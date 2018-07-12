Millions Of People Watched A Lemon Roll Down A Hill And It's Weirdly The Purest Thing

"Today I watched a lemon roll down a hill with thousands of other people from around the world."

Today as I was walking home after my run I saw a large lemon rolling down the hill. It kept rolling for about a quarter mile. And now you can see it, too. https://t.co/dQoHi4RrXS

Michael Sakasegawa had just finished his morning run on Wednesday when he spotted something peculiar: It was a lemon rolling down a hill.

Sakasegawa, who's 39 and lives in San Diego, said he didn't realize what the object was until he got closer.

"I had to run to catch up with it," he told BuzzFeed News. "I had initially thought it was a tennis ball or something."

Amused by the traveling citrus, he pulled out his phone and started filming.

"As a photographer, a lot of what I take pictures of, and just sort of one of the things I try and do, is elevate the ordinary and mundane and find things that are beautiful and entertaining," he said.