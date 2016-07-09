2016 Will Be One Extra Second Longer Than Expected

How will you spend it?

Tokyo residents take photos of the last leap second in 2015.

A leap second will be added to the end of New Year's Eve this year, making 2016 exactly one second longer than usual.

To keep atomic clocks aligned with the Earth's rotation, a leap second is added at least once every decade. So, rather than 2016 ending on 23:59:59 this year, it will end on 23:59:60.

So, what should you do with your leap second?