BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

2016 Will Be One Extra Second Longer Than Expected

news

2016 Will Be One Extra Second Longer Than Expected

How will you spend it?

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on July 9, 2016, at 12:19 p.m. ET

A leap second will be added to the end of New Year's Eve this year, making 2016 exactly one second longer than usual.

Tokyo residents take photos of the last leap second in 2015.
Jiji Press / AFP / Getty Images

Tokyo residents take photos of the last leap second in 2015.

This news comes from the International Earth Rotation and Reference Systems Service, the group in charge of global timekeeping.

To keep atomic clocks aligned with the Earth's rotation, a leap second is added at least once every decade. So, rather than 2016 ending on 23:59:59 this year, it will end on 23:59:60.

When this last happened on June 30th, 2015, John Oliver launched spendyourleapsecondhere.com, a website that randomly selected a single-second video to "waste that time with."

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

The website included such video classics as "upside-down sloth making a weird sound," "the mascot for the Toronto Raptors falling on his stupid face," and "Mariah Carey's dog getting in a fight with Mariah Carey's cat during the taping of Mariah Carey's episode of Cribs."

So, what should you do with your leap second?

ADVERTISEMENT

You could unfollow your ex.

Ipggutenbergukltd / Getty Images

Or floss one tooth.

Stockbyte / Getty Images

Or remember a good dog you once hugged.

Sergio_kumer / Getty Images

Or high five a friend.

Stuart Jenner / Getty Images

The possibilities are endless. For one second, at least.

36 Things To Do With An Extra Second

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT