This Is What The World Was Like The Last Time Trump May Have Paid Taxes

news

Only '90s kids will remember.

By Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 2, 2016, at 12:02 a.m. ET

Donald Trump may have legally dodged paying federal income tax for up to 18 years, due to a $916 million loss that was declared on 1995 income tax returns, according to a report Saturday by the New York Times.

The campaign has neither confirmed nor denied the allegations, instead releasing a statement that said, &quot;Mr. Trump is a highly-skilled businessman who has a fiduciary responsibility to his business, his family and his employees to pay no more tax than legally required.&quot;
The campaign has neither confirmed nor denied the allegations, instead releasing a statement that said, "Mr. Trump is a highly-skilled businessman who has a fiduciary responsibility to his business, his family and his employees to pay no more tax than legally required."

Now, people are reminiscing on 1995 as the last year Trump might have paid federal income tax.

#LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes Stoop Kid hadn't left his stoop.
Dani Fernandez @msdanifernandez

#LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes Stoop Kid hadn't left his stoop.

#LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes Ross hadn't cheated on Rachel yet
Sarah Wood @SarahWoodwriter

#LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes Ross hadn't cheated on Rachel yet

Time to listen to the top 10 songs from the year Trump last paid his taxes.
Kashana @kashanacauley

Time to listen to the top 10 songs from the year Trump last paid his taxes.

It's a whole lot of nostalgia.

Remember when these two fresh-faced young men won an Oscar for Good Will Hunting and also Donald Trump stopped payi… https://t.co/6L68y9itTK
Jackie @ItsJackieBtch

Remember when these two fresh-faced young men won an Oscar for Good Will Hunting and also Donald Trump stopped paying taxes?

The #LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes I couldn't install windows 95 because my hard drive wasn't big enough
Brian Alexander @speedyredhawk

The #LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes I couldn't install windows 95 because my hard drive wasn't big enough

Destiny's Child still had four members... #LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes
Raquel Willis @RaquelWillis_

Destiny's Child still had four members... #LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes

Some are just downright mindblowing.

#LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes only 9% of Americans had a cell phone. https://t.co/PidIwFZZbV
ThePerpetualCampaign @ScottOnPolitics

#LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes only 9% of Americans had a cell phone.

#LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes the Kardashians looked like this
Marlow Stern @MarlowNYC

#LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes the Kardashians looked like this

#LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes was around the time he appeared on Fresh prince
DeMarko Gage :) @DeMarko_Gage

#LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes was around the time he appeared on Fresh prince

The '90s, amirite?

#LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes cell phones looked like this
Marlow Stern @MarlowNYC

#LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes cell phones looked like this

#LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes MTV was still playing music videos
Chinchillary @feistybunnygirl

#LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes MTV was still playing music videos

#LasttimeTrumpPaidTaxes Pocahontas was released!
JazzyDiva @jazzdance5

#LasttimeTrumpPaidTaxes Pocahontas was released!

Seems like just yesterday.

#LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes he filed on this mac
David @MMASOCCERFAN

#LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes he filed on this mac

#LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes I WAS SCREAMING "ROSE, THERE WAS ROOM ON THAT DOOR FOR JACK, GODDAMMITT!"
Billy @billyjolie

#LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes I WAS SCREAMING "ROSE, THERE WAS ROOM ON THAT DOOR FOR JACK, GODDAMMITT!"

#LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes Backstreet hadn't come back, alright.
Akilah Hughes @AkilahObviously

#LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes Backstreet hadn't come back, alright.

What a year.

