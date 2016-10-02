This Is What The World Was Like The Last Time Trump May Have Paid Taxes
Only '90s kids will remember.
Donald Trump may have legally dodged paying federal income tax for up to 18 years, due to a $916 million loss that was declared on 1995 income tax returns, according to a report Saturday by the New York Times.
Now, people are reminiscing on 1995 as the last year Trump might have paid federal income tax.
It's a whole lot of nostalgia.
Some are just downright mindblowing.
The '90s, amirite?
Seems like just yesterday.
What a year.
-
