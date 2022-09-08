A Las Vegas Public Official Was Arrested After A Reporter He Had Criticized Was Found Stabbed To Death

Telles's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and it is not clear whether he has retained a lawyer.



Cook thanked police for their "urgency and hard work and for immediately recognizing the terrible significance of Jeff’s killing."

"Now, hopefully, the Review-Journal, the German family, and Jeff’s many friends can begin the process of mourning and honoring a great man and a brave reporter," Cook said. "Godspeed, Jeff.”

German, 69, was a venerated journalist in Las Vegas who covered the city for some four decades, according to the paper. He joined the Review-Journal in 2010 after more than 20 years at the Las Vegas Sun, where he reported on politics, courts, labor, and organized crime.

In an obituary the paper published Sunday, Cook said staff at the paper were "devastated" by German's death.

“He was the gold standard of the news business," Cook said. "It’s hard to imagine what Las Vegas would be like today without his many years of shining a bright light on dark places.”



Rebecca Aguilar, national president of the Society of Professional Journalists, called German's killing a "reminder that everyday journalists around the world put their lives on the line to uncover the truth."

“As the Review-Journal reported, many described Jeff as a fearless reporter, the embodiment of the First Amendment, who stood up for society's underdogs and had a strong sense of right and wrong," Aguilar said. "We should honor Jeff by continuing to be like him, a person of courage, compassion, and commitment to the truth."



In a statement to the paper, German's family remembered him as a "loving and loyal brother, uncle and friend who devoted his life to his work exposing wrongdoing in Las Vegas and beyond."

"Jeff was committed to seeking justice for others and would appreciate the hard work by local police and journalists in pursuing his killer," they said. "We look forward to seeing justice done in this case. We also want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love, support and recognition for Jeff and his life’s work."

