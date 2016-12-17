BuzzFeed News

People Are Freaking Out Because This Couple Look Legit Identical

They swear they're not related.

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on December 17, 2016, at 11:57 a.m. ET

Meet couple Yamily Vazquez and Edgar Pareves, a pair of 17-year-olds going viral for a pretty...interesting reason.

The two, who live in Massachusetts, told BuzzFeed News they were celebrating their four-month anniversary on Wednesday.They took a Snapchat selfie together, and then posted it on Twitter.
But there's something strange about the picture...I just can't put my finger on it...

I love you
I love you

OH YEAH, THEY LOOK LITERALLY IDENTICAL.

Pareves said people point out their resemblance "all the time."

"In the pictures we take together, people will say that," he said. "But usually in our day-to-day life, people have gotten used to it."

"We did think [the picture] was funny, but it was just like, 'Okay...people are going to say we look alike,' but that’s it," Vazquez said.

Needless to say, that was...not it.

I need u to look me in my eyes with a straight face and say yall ain't the same person https://t.co/zP4HsfWHFA
I need u to look me in my eyes with a straight face and say yall ain't the same person https://t.co/zP4HsfWHFA

y'all look like gotdam twins lmao i thought this was photoshopped https://t.co/VKuuvORQ1s
y'all look like gotdam twins lmao i thought this was photoshopped https://t.co/VKuuvORQ1s

People had all the jokes.

just say "i love myself" and go https://t.co/tOPYXUIdPP
just say "i love myself" and go https://t.co/tOPYXUIdPP

Best face swap of all time 💀 https://t.co/Rl8u9mgaJe
Best face swap of all time 💀 https://t.co/Rl8u9mgaJe

Especially weird, incest-y jokes.

u sure that ain't ur brother https://t.co/XlJ8Rlrdql
u sure that ain't ur brother https://t.co/XlJ8Rlrdql

Lannister be Like https://t.co/Of1nQRY8wn
Lannister be Like https://t.co/Of1nQRY8wn

The couple said they really didn’t expect the huge response, but they've been having a good laugh about the whole thing.

&quot;I don’t really think we look that much alike…but there are some similarities, I mean…” said Pareves, trailing off with a laugh.&quot;We’re not related at all!&quot; he said.
