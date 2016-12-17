People Are Freaking Out Because This Couple Look Legit Identical
They swear they're not related.
Meet couple Yamily Vazquez and Edgar Pareves, a pair of 17-year-olds going viral for a pretty...interesting reason.
But there's something strange about the picture...I just can't put my finger on it...
OH YEAH, THEY LOOK LITERALLY IDENTICAL.
Pareves said people point out their resemblance "all the time."
"In the pictures we take together, people will say that," he said. "But usually in our day-to-day life, people have gotten used to it."
"We did think [the picture] was funny, but it was just like, 'Okay...people are going to say we look alike,' but that’s it," Vazquez said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Needless to say, that was...not it.
People had all the jokes.
ADVERTISEMENT
Especially weird, incest-y jokes.
The couple said they really didn’t expect the huge response, but they've been having a good laugh about the whole thing.
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.