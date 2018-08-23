La Roux Called Fox Business “Abhorrent” For Using Her Song “Bulletproof” In A Segment On Bulletproof Backpacks

Singer La Roux called Fox Business “abhorrent” for using her song “Bulletproof” in a segment about bulletproof school gear.

The segment, which appeared on Mornings With Maria on Monday, showed off “fashion-forward” bulletproof backpacks and clothing.

It opened with a snippet of La Roux’s hit song, a choice the singer took issue with.

“Using ‘Bulletproof,’ a song I wrote about relationships, for a piece like this is abhorrent,” La Roux told BuzzFeed News through a spokesperson. “I have never, and would never approve my music to be used in this way.”

A spokesperson for Fox Business told the BBC that the song was chosen by the production team “and the selection has been addressed.”

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Fox Business.