La Roux Called Fox Business “Abhorrent” For Using Her Song “Bulletproof” In A Segment On Bulletproof Backpacks

“I have never, and would never approve, my music to be used in this way,” the singer said.

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on August 23, 2018, at 5:44 p.m. ET

Singer La Roux called Fox Business “abhorrent” for using her song “Bulletproof” in a segment about bulletproof school gear.

The segment, which appeared on Mornings With Maria on Monday, showed off “fashion-forward” bulletproof backpacks and clothing.

Fox Business back-to-school segment​ glamorizes bulletproof backpacks and clothing for kids https://t.co/6Ks670aEAn
Media Matters @mmfa

Fox Business back-to-school segment​ glamorizes bulletproof backpacks and clothing for kids https://t.co/6Ks670aEAn

It opened with a snippet of La Roux’s hit song, a choice the singer took issue with.

“Using ‘Bulletproof,’ a song I wrote about relationships, for a piece like this is abhorrent,” La Roux told BuzzFeed News through a spokesperson. “I have never, and would never approve my music to be used in this way.”

A spokesperson for Fox Business told the BBC that the song was chosen by the production team “and the selection has been addressed.”

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Fox Business.

Many people shared the artist’s reaction to the song choice.

fucking hell america, the song choice too https://t.co/LBZT4oFZJh
merran johnston @merraaan

fucking hell america, the song choice too https://t.co/LBZT4oFZJh

I actually don't know where to start with this. Firstly, they start off by playing the song Bulletproof, with lyrics that go 'this time maybe I'll be bulletproof'!!!!????? I just can't even.... https://t.co/1bx3DZ8qh8
Xan Atkins @xanatkins

I actually don't know where to start with this. Firstly, they start off by playing the song Bulletproof, with lyrics that go 'this time maybe I'll be bulletproof'!!!!????? I just can't even.... https://t.co/1bx3DZ8qh8

“Yeah, the person who chose the song for this segment probably should’ve chosen a different song...” one person said.

Yeah, the person who chose the song for this segment probably shouldve chosen a different song... https://t.co/MoriVieWtm
Ahmad Nabil @Anaf_7

Yeah, the person who chose the song for this segment probably shouldve chosen a different song... https://t.co/MoriVieWtm

