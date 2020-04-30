A 21-Year-Old Made Viral TikToks About Why You Shouldn't Stan Kim Jong-Un's Sister — Even As A Joke

"I did not know this needed to be said until today, but can y'all not stan possible next-in-line dictators, please?"

Pool / Getty Images

Following still-unconfirmed reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may be in poor health — or even dead — many eyes are falling on his sister, Kim Yo Jong, as a possible successor. The repressive and secretive dictatorship has been ruled by three consecutive men from the same family since 1948 with Kim Jong Un, 36, assuming power in 2011 after his father's death. Through propaganda and a personality cult, North Koreans are taught the family are divine-like figures. With no news still about her brother's status, observers are wondering whether Kim Yo Jong could be the next leader if he dies. The idea is not impossible. In addition to being a member of the Kim family, she's believed to have been part of the regime's propaganda department and has been a member of the country's Politburo. She's also slowly adopted a bigger international profile, attending the US-North Korea summits and the 2018 Winter Olympics, where she was seated next to Vice President Mike Pence — an incident which prompted some ill-advised adoration of its own. But talk of Kim Yo Jong's possible rise to power has become something of a meme online in the last week.

felt like the new girlboss of north korea kim yo jong deserved a fancam so I made her one

People on social media, particularly Twitter, made fan art and videos about Kim Yo Jong, many of which went viral.

Behind every powerful man, is a woman. Kim Yo-Jong has been chasing the bag all along 😳 queen tings. Ps. Don’t make my first fancam flop #KimJongUn #KIMJONGUNDEAD

"The Internet Likes Kim Yo Jong a Little Too Much," declared an article in Foreign Policy magazine on Thursday. For the most part, though, these videos were just meant as ironic and ~edgy~ jokes.

i’m waiting for the announcement that Kim Yo Jong is the next supreme leader of North Korea 💕

Although there has also been a fair bit of speculative fan fiction about how she and President Trump might get along.

Kim Jong-un’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, is about to become one of the the most Googled people on the planet. She also looks like she's going to completely own Trump in every possible negotiation scenario. . .

#TrumpInB&W: Rumors are swirling, that Kim Jong-un has died. If so, the potential new leader, of N Korea, could be Trump's worst nightmare. Meet Kim Yo Jong.

Can just imagine Donald Trump's face when Kim Yo Jong tells him to piss up a rope. I mean, Donald doesn’t like uppity women reporters, ffs. What's he gonna do when Kim Yo Jong is all, "Okay, asshole, you don’t like it, let’s take Pittsburgh off the map!"

If Kim Yo Jong gets in charge of North Korea after her brother, you best believe she will nuke the everloving fuck out of America if Trump calls her anything negative. This picture totally radiates "power lesbian, don't fuck with me" energy #KimYoJong

On Monday, Jay Xiao, a 21-year-old studying politics at New York University, got fed up. She decided to make a TikTok calling people out for stan jokes about a member of a ruling family that enslaves its citizens, publicly executes thousands, and sends people to gulags where unspeakable atrocities are committed. "I did not know this needed to be said until today, but can y'all not stan possible next-in-line dictators, please?" she said in the first of a two-part TikTok she posted.

"Can y'all even imagine political scientists or anthropologists having to explain this shit in the future? Or if world history students had to write an essay about this anime fan art?" "If y'all have to stan villains," she said, "stick to fictional ones!"

Her TikToks blew up and have since been garnered more than 1.2 million views. The vast majority of comments came from people agreeing with Xiao and thanking her for speaking up. But she's also gotten a slew of hate messages and comments, including ones from Kim Yo Jong "stan accounts." Of course, most of them were doing it as a bit, but Xiao said it still disturbed her. "There were people accusing me of being the ruiner of fun...and saying because it’s satire it’s somehow above critique," Xiao told BuzzFeed News. "I reject that notion." "It’s very difficult to decipher the satire from being serious, but I saw a comment that was like, ‘She could abuse my human rights and step on me. "And I was like, God!" Even weirder, many of the comments have been people praising Kim Yo Jong's appearance and accusing Xiao of being "jealous" of her looks. "I got messages like, ‘You’re just jealous because we think she’s cute,’" she said. "They kept debating whether she was attractive, and that drives me crazy because that’s not the point. That’s the farthest thing from the point."

Jay Xiao