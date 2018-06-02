BuzzFeed News

Kim Jong Un Gave Trump A Really Big Letter And People Had Jokes

"TYRA MAAAAAAIL." —Chrissy Teigen

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on June 2, 2018, at 11:42 a.m. ET

On Friday, North Korean official Kim Yong Chol met President Trump in the Oval Office to hand-deliver a letter from Kim Jong Un. It was...very big.

Obviously, people had jokes:

1.

The North Korean ‘letter’ looks like a novelty greeting card everyone reluctantly signed.
Sam Dastyari @samdastyari

The North Korean ‘letter’ looks like a novelty greeting card everyone reluctantly signed.

2.

TYRA MAAAAAAIL https://t.co/HZuwnwaWJP
christine teigen @chrissyteigen

TYRA MAAAAAAIL https://t.co/HZuwnwaWJP

3.

Wow this Blue's Clues spinoff is actually insane https://t.co/IEcl0zzBEC
Madeline Hill @mad_hill

Wow this Blue's Clues spinoff is actually insane https://t.co/IEcl0zzBEC

4.

When it comes to nuclear buttons and now to envelopes, size apparently matters
Anna Fifield @annafifield

When it comes to nuclear buttons and now to envelopes, size apparently matters

5.

Ooh, it's the thick envelope! I think someone got admitted to Pyongyang State! https://t.co/QfTy4fN6h4
Seth Masket @smotus

Ooh, it's the thick envelope! I think someone got admitted to Pyongyang State! https://t.co/QfTy4fN6h4

6.

North Korea made the envelope that big just to make his hands look tiny.
Kevin M. Kruse @KevinMKruse

North Korea made the envelope that big just to make his hands look tiny.

7.

A bigly letter from Kim Jong-un.
SimonNRicketts @SimonNRicketts

A bigly letter from Kim Jong-un.

8.

Is Trump gonna read his very big letter on his big comfy couch? https://t.co/cIVbOljAha
Lynn @lynnv378

Is Trump gonna read his very big letter on his big comfy couch? https://t.co/cIVbOljAha

9.

“And the winner is...LA LA LAND”* *“Wait. Sorry. There’s been an envelope error. The Oscar goes to NORTH KOREA” https://t.co/LbtSizhINi
Prof. Sarah Parcak @indyfromspace

“And the winner is...LA LA LAND”* *“Wait. Sorry. There’s been an envelope error. The Oscar goes to NORTH KOREA” https://t.co/LbtSizhINi

10.

I photoshopped myself with a regular-sized envelope next to trump with his giant envelope, then made myself bigger until they matched. https://t.co/OWCeg4Mhbg
Jesse McLaren @McJesse

I photoshopped myself with a regular-sized envelope next to trump with his giant envelope, then made myself bigger until they matched. https://t.co/OWCeg4Mhbg

11.

wE jUsT goT a LeTTEr wOnDer wHo iTS fROM 🎼💙🐾 https://t.co/qSOjp5vVBH
pais @paisleyruby

wE jUsT goT a LeTTEr wOnDer wHo iTS fROM 🎼💙🐾 https://t.co/qSOjp5vVBH

12.

Tfw you can't find the right envelope for your birthday card at WHSmith and just have to grab one and make do. https://t.co/fSZ934hBqE
Philip Lee @drphiliplee1

Tfw you can't find the right envelope for your birthday card at WHSmith and just have to grab one and make do. https://t.co/fSZ934hBqE

13.

With a Buffalo Wild Wings gift card inside. https://t.co/kj4SlKv08c
Doug Farrar @BR_DougFarrar

With a Buffalo Wild Wings gift card inside. https://t.co/kj4SlKv08c

14.

Not to be outdone, Trump's reply letter will be delivered in an envelope the size of a football field. https://t.co/s4iN1Go7tt
Bob Cesca @bobcesca_go

Not to be outdone, Trump's reply letter will be delivered in an envelope the size of a football field. https://t.co/s4iN1Go7tt

15.

Please don’t send back a bigger letter please don’t send back a bigger letter please don’t send back a bigger letter https://t.co/yKxJ4uPrIx
greg @glp_vt

Please don’t send back a bigger letter please don’t send back a bigger letter please don’t send back a bigger letter https://t.co/yKxJ4uPrIx

