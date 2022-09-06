The Body Of Kidnapped Jogger Eliza Fletcher Has Been Found

Memphis police on Tuesday said they have found the body of Eliza Fletcher, the 34-year-old woman who was abducted while out on a run.

Fletcher was last seen on surveillance footage Friday morning, where she appeared to be forced into a vehicle, according to a police affidavit.

Cleotha Abston, 38, was arrested Saturday and charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence. After Fletcher's body was identified, Abston was also charged with first-degree murder and first-degree murder in perpetration of kidnapping, police said.

At a news conference Tuesday, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said Fletcher's remains were found "in the rear of a vacant duplex apartment." It is "too early to say" where and how Fletcher died, she added.

While the investigation is ongoing, Memphis District Attorney Steve Mulroy said authorities have "no reason to think this is anything other than an isolated attack by a stranger."

"To lose someone so young and so vital is a tragedy in and of itself," Mulroy said. "But to have it happen in this way with a senseless act of violence is unimaginable."

Fletcher went jogging at around 4 a.m. Friday, the affidavit states. At about 7 a.m., when she had not returned home, her husband reported her missing. A civilian found her cellphone and a pair of Champion slides on a street in the area. He turned the items over to Fletcher's family, who gave them to investigators.