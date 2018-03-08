BuzzFeed News

People Are Dragging KFC For Replacing Colonel Sanders With His Wife Because Feminism

news

"This is 100% Colonel Sanders in drag trying to get his kids back."

By Julia Reinstein

Last updated on March 8, 2018, at 2:27 p.m. ET

Posted on March 8, 2018, at 2:10 p.m. ET

To celebrate International Women's Day on Thursday, KFC Malaysia decided to make Colonel Sanders' wife its new logo.

KFC

Yes, this is real.

“KFC Malaysia recognizes and celebrates that our people are the key to our success," a spokesperson for the company told BuzzFeed News. "The recognition of Claudia Sanders on International Women’s Day is also dedicated to celebrating every KFCer whose ideas, hard work and passion contribute to making our organization stronger.”

In related feminism/fried chicken news, KFC announced in January that Reba McEntire would be the first woman to appear as Colonel Sanders in an ad.

So, who was Claudia Sanders actually?

KFC

She was real, and she was, in fact, the colonel's wife — his second wife, actually.

According to his daughter Margaret, Claudia Price became Colonel Sanders' mistress after she was hired to help with his first wife's housework. They married in 1949.

"It was evident from the beginning that her presence would create turmoil," Margaret wrote of her father's affair. "Mother refused to accept that she alone could not satisfy Father's physical needs, which from the very beginning of their marriage had seemed excessive to her.

"Neither promiscuous nor a whoremonger, Father nevertheless had a libido which required a healthy, willing partner," she wrote. "He found one in young Claudia."

So, there's that!!!

Also celebrating International Women's Day, McDonalds flipped its golden arches upside down on Thursday so it would look like a "W" instead of an "M," because women.

McDonalds

No word yet if Popeyes will change its name to Olive Oyl to celebrate the big day.

Anyway, here are a bunch of tweets roasting KFC.

Jocelyn Geddie @jocelyngeddie

Jeremy Gordon @jeremypgordon

Peter Moskowitz @ptrmsk

andi zeisler @andizeisler

David Weiner @daweiner

Mark Constantine @vexmark

Happy International Women's Day, and thank you to brands for your noble fight against sexism.

Amberly McAteer @amberlym

