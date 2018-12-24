Kevin Spacey Released A Bizarre Video After Being Charged With Felony Sexual Assault

Following news that he'd been slapped with felony charges of sexual assault, Kevin Spacey released a bizarre video in which he, acting as his House of Cards character, seemed to respond to the multiple allegations against him.

On Thursday, Spacey was charged with indecent assault and battery for an alleged incident that occurred in July 2016 in Massachusetts, the Cape and Islands District Attorney's office told BuzzFeed News.

The charges come after former Boston TV news anchor Heather Unruh alleged in November 2017 that Spacey had groped her then–18-year-old son at a local restaurant the year prior.

At a news conference at the time, Unruh said her son met Spacey at the Club Car restaurant on Nantucket in July 2016 and was "star-struck." The actor allegedly bought him "drink after drink” before reaching his hand down the teenager's pants and groping his genitals.



The teenager, whom Unruh did not name, was allegedly approached by a woman while Spacey was in the bathroom. She asked if he was okay and told him to run away, and he did.

"Shame on you for what you did to my son," Unruh said at the news conference.

In October 2017, Rent actor Anthony Rapp told BuzzFeed News Spacey had made an unwanted sexual advance on him when he was 14. Since then, many more men have accused Spacey of sexual assault. Spacey was fired from his hit Netflix show House of Cards as a result.

Unruh first hinted at her son's allegations on Twitter — saying the Weinstein scandal "has emboldened me" — about two weeks before Rapp made the first public accusations against Spacey.