Kevin Spacey Has Been Charged With More Sexual Assault Crimes In The UK

British prosecutors has charged Kevin Spacey with seven more counts of sexual assault, adding to the numerous criminal charges he already faced in the UK.

The Crown Prosecution Service announced the seven new charges Wednesday, saying they were "for a number of sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004."



In May, the 63-year-old actor was charged in the UK with four counts of sexual assault against three men — each of which could be punished by six months in prison or an unlimited fine, according to Reuters. He was also charged with "causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent," which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Spacey has pleaded not guilty to the prior UK charges, the trial for which is scheduled to begin in June 2023. His representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News on Wednesday.



"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr. Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial," Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said in a statement.

