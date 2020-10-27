Keith Raniere, Founder Of The NXIVM Sex Cult, Was Sentenced To 120 Years In Prison

Keith Raniere, the founder of a sex cult that operated under the guise of the self-help group NXIVM, was sentenced to 120 years in prison.



Raniere, 60, was convicted last year of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, racketeering, and conspiracy to commit forced labor. During the nearly six-week trial in a federal court in Brooklyn, several women testified they were coerced into joining a secret women’s group within NXIVM, where they entered “master” and “slave” relationships and were branded with Raniere’s initials near their pelvises using a cauterizing pen.

Fifteen of Raniere's victims testified at his sentencing on Tuesday, describing the brutal sexual abuse he subjected them to, according to the New York Times.

One woman, who was identified as Camila, said she was 15 when Raniere began abusing her for 12 years. She said he forced her to weigh under 100 pounds, expected sex whenever he decided he wanted it, and made her get an abortion. As a result, she attempted suicide one time.



“I want to move on, but he has damaged me in so many ways,” Camila said.



Another victim, India Oxenberg, said Raniere made her walk around in the nude, isolated her from her mother, and made her lose so much weight she stopped menstruating.

“You are a sexual predator, and you raped me,” Oxenberg said. “When you touched me, I recoiled.”



Raniere addressed the court before his sentence, saying that he was "not remorseful" for the crimes he claimed he was wrongly accused of.

"It is true I am not remorseful over the crimes I do not believe I have committed at all," he said, according to a Daily Beast reporter at the hearing.

"But I am deeply remorseful of all this pain," he said.

Raniere’s sentencing brings to an end a yearslong case that started in 2017 with an explosive New York Times story on the secret women-only group. As members began leaving the group, Raniere fled to a villa in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where he was arrested in 2018. Several high-profile women — including Allison Mack, the former Smallville actor who allegedly was Raniere’s second in command, and Seagram liquor heir Clare Bronfman — were also charged for their involvement in the case and pleaded guilty to federal charges before Raniere’s trial. The rise and fall of NXIVM was recently chronicled in HBO's The Vow and on Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult on Starz.

Once hailed by his followers as “vanguard” and “the smartest man in the world,” prosecutors revealed Raniere to be a “con man and the crime boss of a cult-like organization.”

"Keith Raniere will not be able to victimize people anymore after today’s sentence," Seth DuCharme, the Acting US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a press conference Tuesday.



Raniere founded NXIVM in 1989 in Albany, New York, as a self-help organization whose members — including Hollywood actors and top athletes — paid for self-empowerment courses to overcome their “limiting beliefs.” Many subgroups were created as a branch of NXIVM, including DOS, which operated as a secret sex cult.