People Keep Joking About Eating Tide Pods And Now The Government Has Weighed In
What is wrong with you people?
Hello. As you may already be aware, people have been talking a lot about eating Tide Pods lately.
No one can get enough of those big juicy laundry gummies.
Some people have just gone for it and tasted the forbidden fruit.
This is in spite of Tide begging people not to consume their pods.
Well, now the US Consumer Product Safety Commission is actually having to warn people not to eat Tide Pods.
A lot of people really cannot believe this needs to be said.
But some think the feds need to mind their own damn beeswax.
Keep your government hands off my Tide Pods!!!!!
Anyway, DO NOT EAT Tide Pods, guys! Seriously! It's literally poison! Bye!
