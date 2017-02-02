A Local Paper Went To Frederick Douglass' Grave To Ask How It Feels To Be "Recognized More And More"
Douglass declined to comment.
On Wednesday, President Trump kicked off Black History Month with remarks that led many to question whether he actually knows who Frederick Douglass is.
The peculiar phrasing left many people scratching their heads.
In an ~exclusive interview~ on Thursday, columnist David Andreatta stopped by Douglass's grave to ask how it felt to be "recognized more and more" for doing an "amazing job."
"Douglass" later got back with comment.
Andreatta told BuzzFeed News he decided to do the segment after realizing the "notion of Frederick Douglass being alive and well had taken hold" on social media following Trump's speech.
"My colleagues and I began joking about calling Douglass for comment when the idea of interviewing him hit," he said. "Then we recalled how well Clint Eastwood’s interview of President Barack Obama went over."
People are loving Andreatta's segment, and are really rooting for Douglass to keep getting "recognized more and more."
"Douglass is a favorite son of Rochester, New York, where he started the first abolitionist newspaper and died in 1895," Andreatta told BuzzFeed News.
"People here are very proud of him and his accomplishments. He was a courageous, uncompromising and compassionate man with a sharp intellect," he said.
"I suppose you could call his deeds 'amazing,' although that doesn’t feel like a big enough word to describe them."
