A Stanford Soccer Star Who Died By Suicide “Lived Life To The Fullest,” Her Teammate Said

Katie Meyer, a 22-year-old Stanford University soccer star who was just months away from graduating, died by suicide on Tuesday, her parents and authorities said.

Her parents, who are searching for answers over her death, told NBC's Today show on Friday that while they "had no red flags," they believed that their daughter may have feared possible disciplinary action from the school.



Steven and Gina Meyer said Katie may have gotten an email indicating she faced discipline related to an incident involving another player on her team.

The star goalie "was defending a teammate on campus over an incident," her father said, "and the repercussions of her defending that teammate" might have led to her also facing disciplinary action.



Her parents said they had not yet seen the email firsthand, but added that she had been receiving letters on the matter for a couple months.

"This letter was kind of the final letter that there was going to be a trial or some kind of something," Gina said. "This is the only thing that we can come up with that triggered something."



A spokesperson for Stanford University did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News, but told Today that the school could not comment on matters of student discipline due to confidentiality.

"Our entire community is devastated by Katie’s death, and we share our deepest condolences with Katie’s family and everyone who knew her at Stanford, across the country and around the world. Katie touched so many lives," the school said. "We are not able to share information about confidential student disciplinary matters. We as a university community continue to grieve with Katie’s family and cherish our memories of her."



Meyer was a senior majoring in international relations and minoring in history, and was just months away from graduating. Her skills and confidence on the soccer field made her a viral star at the 2019 NCAA women’s soccer championship, after she made two saves in a penalty kick shootout against North Carolina and led the team to its third victory.