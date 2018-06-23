Katie Arrington, who beat Republican incumbent Mark Sanford in the recent South Carolina Congressional primary, will undergo several surgeries but "is certain she will be back to work for our state soon."

Arrington was traveling to Hilton Head with a friend to receive an award when a car heading in the wrong direction on the highway struck them, a spokesperson for Arrington said on Twitter.

The driver of the other car, who has not yet been publicly identified, was killed, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office told BuzzFeed News. The two other passengers are being treated for injuries.

Arrington's injuries include a fracture in her back and several broken ribs. She will undergo surgery to remove part of her small intestine and colon, and requires a stent to repair a main leg artery that has partially collapsed, according to her spokesperson. She is expected to remain in the hospital for two weeks.

The sheriff’s office identified Arrington's companion as Jacqueline Goff, 59, from Mandeville, Louisiana.

"As we all know, Katie Arrington is an extremely strong woman and has tremendous faith and an incredibly supportive family," her spokesperson said. "And it is from her strong faith, the support of her family, the prayers and support of our community, and the incredible doctors and staff at the hospital that she is certain she will be back to work for our state soon."

Arrington's spokesperson asked for "continued prayers for the deceased and the deceased's family, as well as prayers for a quick recovery for Katie and her friend."