Fans Of Kate Spade Are Sharing Stories Of What The Iconic Designer Meant To Them
"Ask any girl around my age about getting her first boxy Kate Spade bag and she’ll probably have a story to tell you."
Fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her Manhattan home on Tuesday, police told BuzzFeed News, of an apparent suicide.
Many fans are responding to the news by sharing memories of what Spade's iconic handbags and clothing meant to them:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. Other international suicide helplines can be found at befrienders.org.
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.