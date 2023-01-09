A Sixth-Grader Was Fatally Shot By A Man Who Thought He Was Trying To Break Into A Car

A Black middle school student was fatally shot in Washington, DC, on Saturday by a man who told police he thought the child was trying to break into a car.

The child was identified by police as Karon Blake, 13.

The shooter has not yet been publicly identified or arrested, with police saying they are "currently working with the US Attorney’s Office to review the facts and circumstances for any potential criminal charges."

According to police, the man had been inside his home early Saturday morning when he "heard noises and observed someone that appeared to be tampering with vehicles."

"The male resident went outside, armed with a registered firearm, to further investigate," police said. He then shot the 13-year-old, police said, who was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The sole account of what transpired during the incident — including the shooter's explanation for why he fired his gun — comes from the shooter himself, and there is “no indication at this time” that the boy was armed, police told the Washington Post.

In a tweet Monday, DC Councilmember Christina Henderson hit back against any attempt at justifying the boy's killing. "Property is not greater than life. Karon should be alive today," she wrote.