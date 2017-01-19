Kanye West Was Not Asked To Perform At "Typically And Traditionally American" Inauguration
"He considers himself a friend of the president-elect, but it's not the venue... It's going to be typically and traditionally American," inauguration planner Tom Barrack said.
Inauguration planner Tom Barrack has revealed Kanye West was not asked to perform at Trump's inauguration, which he described as a "typically and traditionally American" event.
The announcement follows a much publicized photo-op between the rapper and the president-elect at Trump Tower.
People quickly called out Barrack for seeming to equate "typically and traditionally American" with, well, white:
And many are scratching their heads at the idea of Toby Keith and 3 Doors Down being more "traditionally American" than West.
Especially due to hip-hop's origins in the US.
"People of color aren't second-class, according to the incoming administration," said New York Times columnist Anand Giridharadas. "They're just not 'typically and traditionally American.'"
CORRECTION
An earlier version of this post included the suggestion that Kanye West was not invited to perform at the inauguration due to it being a "typically and traditionally American,” event. Barrack did not say that.
