Charges Have Been Dropped For The Owners Of The World's Tallest Waterslide That Decapitated A Child

A Kansas judge dropped charges Friday against the owners of the world's tallest waterslide after a child was decapitated on it, local media reported.

Caleb Schwab was just 10 years old when he was killed while riding the 168-foot-tall "Verrückt" slide in Kansas City's Schlitterbahn water park in 2016.

Caleb, the son of Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab, was decapitated after his raft went airborne and collided into equipment attached to the slide. Two adult women on the raft were also severely injured.

A grand jury indicted park owners in March over the boy's death, alleging they were aware that the ride posed significant safety risks.

But on Friday, Wyandotte County Judge Robert Burns dropped the charges against the slide's owners, according to the Kansas City Star and Fox 4 KC, saying the case had been "irreparably tainted" with misleading evidence that could sway the grand jury.



"The court has grave doubts as to whether the irregularities and improprieties improperly influenced the grand jury and ultimately bolstered its decision to indict these defendants," the judge said. "Quite simply, these defendants were not afforded the due process protections and fundamental fairness Kansas law requires."

This evidence in question reportedly included clips from a Travel Channel show that defense attorneys said was dramatized to play up the ride's danger.

“Upon viewing the video, the court concludes this exhibit was not a likeness of what it purported to represent,” Burns reportedly said, “and depicted a staged demonstration for entertainment purposes, not a factual depiction of the design and construction of the water slide.”



Defense attorneys also criticized the admittance of expert testimony which claimed the ride owners neglected the American Society of Testing and Materials' industry standards when building Verrückt, as these standards were not required by state law when it was built.

The expert also referred to the death of an employee at another Schlitterbahn park in Texas, which Burns called "wholly unrelated" to the case.

