Kamala Harris Becoming Vice President Was An Emotional, Historic Moment For Many

"Black and Brown girls needed this moment. I needed this moment growing up. I never saw myself in any of those moments until now."

By Julia Reinstein

Picture of Julia Reinstein Julia Reinstein BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 20, 2021, at 1:35 p.m. ET

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris was officially sworn in on Wednesday, becoming the first woman, first Black woman, and first person of South Asian heritage to hold the office.

It was a historic moment, and an emotional one, that marked the beginning of a new administration following four years of a president who dealt in racism and stoked violence.

Harris was sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first woman of color to serve on the Supreme Court, making it particularly poignant.

A moment laden with symbolism as Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina Justice, swears in VP Kamala Harris as the first female, Black, and South Asian VP on a Bible that belonged to legendary first Black Justice &amp; civil rights icon Thurgood Marshall
Grace Panetta @grace_panetta

A moment laden with symbolism as Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina Justice, swears in VP Kamala Harris as the first female, Black, and South Asian VP on a Bible that belonged to legendary first Black Justice &amp; civil rights icon Thurgood Marshall

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @grace_panetta
This. Didn't expect so many tears, wish Granny and so many of our matriarchs could have been here to witness this.
Kenya Evelyn @LiveFromKenya

This. Didn't expect so many tears, wish Granny and so many of our matriarchs could have been here to witness this. https://t.co/Xt43KniE13

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @LiveFromKenya
Look at what We've done😭🇺🇸
Anita Baker @IAMANITABAKER

Look at what We've done😭🇺🇸 https://t.co/uHED4EcteU

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @IAMANITABAKER

Harris's inauguration is being celebrated as a groundbreaking day, with many noting how much it means to feel represented by someone who looks like them.

Thinking about all the brown &amp; black girls who will see themselves in @KamalaHarris and will grow up knowing that they can be anything. #MadamVicePresident
Opal Vadhan @OpalVadhan

Thinking about all the brown &amp; black girls who will see themselves in @KamalaHarris and will grow up knowing that they can be anything. #MadamVicePresident

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @OpalVadhan
Black and Brown girls needed this moment. I needed this moment growing up. I never saw myself in any of those moments until now.
Eunisses @EunissesH

Black and Brown girls needed this moment. I needed this moment growing up. I never saw myself in any of those moments until now. https://t.co/DBb7Jh6DHl

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @EunissesH
Dropped my daughter off at school and before she got out of the car I told her when I picked her up there will be a Black woman as Vice President. Her face lit up like sunshine. Amid all the craziness, been little time to acknowledge and savor that. But what a day.
Ida Bae Wells @nhannahjones

Dropped my daughter off at school and before she got out of the car I told her when I picked her up there will be a Black woman as Vice President. Her face lit up like sunshine. Amid all the craziness, been little time to acknowledge and savor that. But what a day.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @nhannahjones

Many parents shared photos of their young Black daughters as they watched history being made.

This is my daughter and my niece watching Kamala being inaugurated! Their t shirts say: "My VP looks like ME Proud Brown Skin Girl"
Michelle B. Young 💛🐝 @MichelleBYoung1

This is my daughter and my niece watching Kamala being inaugurated! Their t shirts say: “My VP looks like ME Proud Brown Skin Girl”

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @MichelleBYoung1
Congratulations to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris! I'm so excited for my daughter! Anything is possible but it's different when you see it!
Torrey Smith @TorreySmithWR

Congratulations to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris! I’m so excited for my daughter! Anything is possible but it’s different when you see it!

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @TorreySmithWR
This is what it's about. Three generations. My mother, my wife, and my daughter watching history. A Black woman being sworn in as Vice President of the United States of America. Thank you @KamalaHarris and congratulations!
Gary @masterwilliams

This is what it’s about. Three generations. My mother, my wife, and my daughter watching history. A Black woman being sworn in as Vice President of the United States of America. Thank you @KamalaHarris and congratulations!

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @masterwilliams

As Harris' own niece, Meena, said:

WE DID IT, JOE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Meena Harris @meenaharris

WE DID IT, JOE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @meenaharris

