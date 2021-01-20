Kamala Harris Becoming Vice President Was An Emotional, Historic Moment For Many

Vice President Kamala Harris was officially sworn in on Wednesday, becoming the first woman, first Black woman, and first person of South Asian heritage to hold the office.

It was a historic moment, and an emotional one, that marked the beginning of a new administration following four years of a president who dealt in racism and stoked violence.

Harris was sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first woman of color to serve on the Supreme Court, making it particularly poignant.