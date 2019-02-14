Police Have Identified Two Persons Of Interest In The Attack On Jussie Smollett

Two persons of interest have been identified in the possible hate crime attack on Empire star Jussie Smollett, Chicago police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said Thursday.

The individuals are not suspects yet, but they "were in area of concern and are being questioned," he said on Twitter. They have not been arrested or proven to be involved with the attack as of now.

“We know who they are and have brought them in for questioning," a police spokesperson told ABC News.

The actor, who plays one of the most prominent black gay men on television, told officers in January that two men brutally beat him.

According to police, Smollett said they'd tied a rope around his neck, poured an unknown chemical on him, and shouted racist and anti-gay slurs at him.

The attackers also yelled, "This is MAGA country," police said Smollett had reported.

His attackers fled the scene, and Smollett was medically treated and recovered at home.



Shortly after the attack, police reviewed surveillance images in hopes of identifying the suspects.